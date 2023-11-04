Baxley Appling County tops Nahunta Brantley County

Baxley Appling County stormed in front of Nahunta Brantley County 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates opened a mammoth 42-0 gap over the Herons at the intermission.

Nahunta Brantley County drew within 50-14 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Baxley Appling County and Nahunta Brantley County squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Nahunta Brantley County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Baxley Appling County faced off against Vidalia and Nahunta Brantley County took on Reidsville Tattnall County on Oct. 20 at Reidsville Tattnall County High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.