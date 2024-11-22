Info to know: Atlanta United at Orlando in MLS playoffs

Atlanta United will play Orlando at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, in the MLS Eastern Conference semifinals. The game will be televised on AppleTV, and you can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on X (formerly Twitter) @DougRobersonAJC.
Orlando manager: Oscar Pareja
Orlando home record; playoffs: 7-6-4; 1-0-1
Orlando goals for/against; playoffs: 59/50; 3/1
Orlando key players
Duncan McGuire; playoffs: 10 goals, two assists; 0 goals, 0 assists
Martin Ojeda; playoffs: Four goals, nine assists; 1 goal, 0 assists
Luis Muriel; playoffs: Four goals, four assists; 0 goal, 0 assists
Ivan Angulo; playoffs: Five goals, five assists; 0 goals, 0 assists
Ramiro Enrique; playoffs: Eight goals, two assists;
About Atlanta United
Manager: Rob Valentino (interim)
Atlanta United away record; playoffs: 4-7-6; 1-1-1
Atlanta United goals for/against; playoffs: 49/53; 8/7
Atlanta United key players
Saba Lobjanidze; playoffs: 10 goals, 7 assists; 1 goal, 0 assists
Jamal Thiare; playoffs: 6 goals; 2 goals
Alexey Miranchuk; playoffs: 3 goals, 2 assists; 0 goals, 3 assists
Pedro Amador; playoffs: 0 goals, 4 assists; 0 goals, 4 assists
Injury reports (as of Friday)
Atlanta United
Out: Edwin Mosquera (knee), Quentin Westberg (concussion protocol) and Brooks Lennon (shoulder)
Orlando
Out: Mason Stajduhar (lower leg)
What was said
“You can see it’s so much more confidence into the group, so much energy. When I’ve been away now, 10 days, and coming back now, it’s so good. You can feel the atmosphere around the club, and everybody’s on top, you know? So, yeah, I’m looking so forward to playing this game.” — Stian Gregersen
“Candidly, this has been one of the more frustrating seasons I’ve ever been a part of. Honestly as a player, I’ve said this before, but more often than not, I’ve been on teams where we’ve actually secured a playoff spot weeks in advance, and we’ve actually been favorites going into the playoffs, and then we have floundered after having great seasons, and so this is the reverse of that. And honestly, it feels great right now. It didn’t feel great throughout the course of the season. It was extremely frustrating, but at this moment in time, it feels really good because the team is, I think, playing the best that it’s played all season. And the mood is great.” — Dax McCarty
“I’ve always told them, there’s nothing to lose. Don’t play with a fear of failure because you’ll be timid. You’ll make mistakes. And since I’ve been around them, I’ve always told them I don’t care if they make mistakes. It’s about the reaction after that. I’d hope that they’re not saying like, ‘Hey, we got in by chance.’ It’s not by chance. You stay persistent. We got in. I can’t help that we needed those things to happen. We won the game. And now we push forward.” — Valentino
Officiating crew
Referee: Armando Villarreal
Assistants: Kathryn Nesbitt and Chris Elliott
Fourth official: Pierre Luc-Lauziere
VAR: Greg Dopka
AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Derrick Williams
Centerback Stian Gregersen
Right fullback Ronald Hernandez
Left fullback Pedro Amador
Midfielder Dax McCarty
Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk
Midfielder Jay Fortune
Midfielder Bartosz Slisz
Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze
Striker Jamal Thiare
