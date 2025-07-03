Luna scores twice to lead US over Guatemala 2-1 and into CONCACAF Gold Cup final

Nation & World News
Diego Luna scored twice in the first 15 minutes, and the United States hung on to beat Guatemala 2-1 to reach its first CONCACAF Gold Cup final since 2021
United States midfielder Diego Luna (10) scores a goal past Guatemala goalkeeper Kenderson Navarrol, left, during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal soccer match, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

1 hour ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Diego Luna scored twice in the first 15 minutes, and the United States hung on to beat Guatemala 2-1 on Wednesday night to reach its first CONCACAF Gold Cup final since 2021.

Luna put the U.S. ahead with a left-footed shot in the fourth minute, then scored with his right in the 15th for his third goal in two games.

Olger Escobar, an 18-year who was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, cut inside and slid a shot from inside the area between Matt Freese and the far post in the 80th for his second goal of the tournament. Freese parried José Morales' shot toward the far post in the second minute of stoppage time.

The U.S. plays defending champion Mexico or Honduras for the title Sunday at Houston, the Americans' last competitive match before their World Cup opener next June. El Tri has won nine Gold Cups, the U.S. seven and Canada one.

The 16th-ranked Americans advanced to the Gold Cup final for the 13th time. All five losses in finals have been to Mexico.

The No. 106 Guatemala, which has never reached the final, outshot the U.S. 13-1 in the last 30 minutes of the first half.

Luna got his first goal after Alex Freeman crossed for Malik Tillman. He touched the ball to Luca de la Torre, whose shot was spilled by goalkeeper Kenderson Navarro. Luna reacted quickly and switched the ball from his right foot to his left, then shot over Navarro's outstretched right hand.

Eleven minutes later, Luna received cross-field pass from Tillman about 40 yards out, dribbled in, got by defender José Carlos Pinto with a stepover and put the ball inside the near post from the edge of the penalty area.

Guatemala's starters included a pair of former U.S. players: 29-year-old forward Rubio Rubin made seven appearances for the Americans from 2014-18 before switching in 2022 and 28-year-old defender Aaron Herrera made one in 2021 and then changed in 2023.

Rubin put the ball past Freese in the 29th minute but the goal was disallowed for offside. Freese made a kick save on Rubin in the 34th.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

United States midfielder Diego Luna (10) reacts after scoring a goal against Guatemala during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal soccer match, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton)

Guatemala forward Rubio Mendez (9) is unable to score past United States goalkeeper Matthew Freese (25) during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal soccer match, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton)

Guatemala defender Jose Morales (16) clears the ball while under pressure from United States midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, left, during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal soccer match, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

United States defender Alexander Freeman (16) controls the ball as Guatemala defender Jose Morales (16) defends during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal soccer match, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton)

