Atlanta United, working to steady a shaky defense, announced the signing of centerback Enea Mihaj on Wednesday.
Mihaj, 26 years old, is an Albanian international with 215 club appearances, most at Famalicao in Portugal’s first division. He has 19 appearances with Albania.
Mihaj was signed on a free transfer and will be a targeted allocation money player. The contract is through 2028, with an option for ‘29.
Mihaj is expected to join Atlanta United next week and be eligible to play after the transfer window opens July 24.
“He’s a physical centerback and a vocal leader with experience from multiple leagues in Europe,” Atlanta United Soccer Director Chris Henderson said in a statement from the club. “We expect him to play an important role and add competition to our back line.”
Because of injuries and mental mistakes, Atlanta United’s defense has been a wreck this season.
The group has allowed 37 goals, tied for third-most in MLS, in 19 matches.
Injuries are a reason why.
The preferred first-choice quartet of centerbacks Derrick Williams and Stian Gregersen and fullbacks Brooks Lennon and Pedro Amador, have started together in only one match.
Manager Ronny Deila has been forced to use seven players at centerback alone because of injuries.
Currently, Gregersen (quadriceps) and Williams (foot) are out again. Both could be seen running with trainers at Monday’s training session.
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC
On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3
April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1
April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0
April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0
April 26 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 0
May 3 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1
May 10 Chicago 2, Atlanta United 1
May 14 Atlanta United 1, Austin 1
May 17 Philadelphia 1, Atlanta United 0
May 25 Atlanta United 4, Cincinnati 2
May 28 Atlanta United 3, Orlando 2
May 31 Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 0
June 12 NYCFC 4, Atlanta United 0
June 25 Columbus 3, Atlanta United 1
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
Atlanta United has third-largest payroll in MLS
Miguel Almirón and Emmanuel Latte Lath helped push Atlanta United’s payroll to $27.6 million — the third highest in MLS.
Atlanta United’s Efrain Morales says he has room to improve
Five Stripes manager says the Decatur native `gives everything.’
Big payroll but no big win as Atlanta United loses again
Atlanta United loses to Columbus 3-1, on the same day of news that the Five Stripes had the third-largest payroll in MLS at $27.6 million.
Featured
Credit: AP
Senate GOP passes budget bill Democrats describe as ‘a catastrophe’
Republicans in the U.S. Senate have passed the “big, beautiful bill” championed by President Donald Trump, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tiebreaking vote.
State Farm Arena top 5 globally in box office — behind only Sphere, MSG in U.S.
State Farm Arena brought in about $76.2 million across 60 events.
At a store that never closes, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch
At JJ Food Mart on the west side of Atlanta, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch. If you misbehave, Connell Daniels Jr. might put you on Instagram.