Mihaj is expected to join Atlanta United next week and be eligible to play after the transfer window opens July 24.

“He’s a physical centerback and a vocal leader with experience from multiple leagues in Europe,” Atlanta United Soccer Director Chris Henderson said in a statement from the club. “We expect him to play an important role and add competition to our back line.”

Because of injuries and mental mistakes, Atlanta United’s defense has been a wreck this season.

The group has allowed 37 goals, tied for third-most in MLS, in 19 matches.

Injuries are a reason why.

The preferred first-choice quartet of centerbacks Derrick Williams and Stian Gregersen and fullbacks Brooks Lennon and Pedro Amador, have started together in only one match.

Manager Ronny Deila has been forced to use seven players at centerback alone because of injuries.

Currently, Gregersen (quadriceps) and Williams (foot) are out again. Both could be seen running with trainers at Monday’s training session.

