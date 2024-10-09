Atlanta United’s key offseason dates are out

Atlanta United’s roster for the 2025 MLS season will begin to take shape no later than Nov. 27, according to key dates provided by the league Wednesday.
Nov. 27 is the deadline for clubs to submit which players will have contract options picked up or declined for next season. Atlanta United has six players who have contract options for next season. That group consists of goalkeeper Brad Guzan, striker Jamal Thiare, fullback Ronald Hernandez, midfielder Tyler Wolff, midfielder Santiago Sosa and midfielder Franco Ibarra. Sosa and Ibarra have been on season-long loans to clubs in Argentina.
The trade window opens Dec. 9. The expansion draft is scheduled for Dec. 11, with eligible players for selection, and those eligible for free agency, released Dec. 10, and free agency opens Dec. 12. The college draft is scheduled for Dec. 20.
Atlanta United will have to make decisions regarding which players it will leave unprotected for the expansion draft. Because it had someone selected in Charlotte’s expansion draft in 2021, it was protected from having players eligible for St. Louis’ draft in 2022.
The decision-making process for Atlanta United remains unclear because President Garth Lagerwey fired Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra in September and manager Gonzalo Pineda in June.
Atlanta United has one match remaining this season, at Orlando on Oct. 19. If Atlanta United wins, it has a chance to advance to the playoffs if other results go its way.
Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule
Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1
March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0
March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0
March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0
April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1
April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1
April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1
May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup
May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2
May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0
May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1
May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup
May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0
May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1
June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2
June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2
June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1
June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1
July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2
July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1
July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0
July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2
July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1
July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup
Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup
Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0
Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0
Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0
Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2
Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2
Sept. 28 Atlanta United 1, Philadelphia 1
Oct. 2 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1
Oct. 5 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 1
Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.
