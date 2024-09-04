Breaking: Carlos Bocanegra out at Atlanta United

“We are deeply appreciative of Carlos’ dedication and success over the last nine years with Atlanta United,” Lagerwey said in a statement from the club. “However, I believe it’s time for our club to move in a new direction. While we will continue to fight for a playoff spot down the final stretch of the season, this gives us a clean slate and a runway to properly assess all vacancies in our sporting operation ahead of what will be an extremely important offseason for our club.”

Under previous President Darren Eales, Bocanegra took numerous chances signing inexperienced players with the goal of developing them, helping Atlanta United win, and then selling them for profit. That model worked for players such as Miguel Almiron and Thiago Almada. It wasn’t as successful for others, such as Ezequiel Barco, Franco Ibarra and Santiago Sosa. The team got fortunate with players such as Pity Martinez.

The misses, combined with MLS roster rules that place a premium on succeeding with big-dollar signings, are in part why Atlanta United has struggled and Lagerwey made the decision not to renew Bocanegra’s contract. The team is in the ninth and final playoff spot in the East with seven matches remaining this season.

There were hints that this was coming after the firing of manager Gonzalo Pineda in June. Pineda was the third manager recommended by Bocanegra and fired midseason since 2020. The others were Frank de Boer and Gabriel Heinze. Lagerwey said after Pineda was fired that he would be in charge of searching for the team’s new manager and that Bocanegra wouldn’t have a role in the search.

Bocanegra was hired by Eales in March 2015 after a stellar playing career that included more than 100 appearances for the U.S. national team but no front-office experience. Bocanegra’s responsibilities included helping to build the team’s academy, design the training ground, hire the manager and build the first roster.

“He’s highly intelligent, speaks three different languages,” Eales said when the hire was announced. “It’s two years before we start playing. Carlos can be a sponge, learn about Atlanta, learn the offices of MLS. That’s why together it will be a great partnership. Each day he will be learning more and more.”

Eales, Bocanegra and manager Gerardo Martino put together a roster that included several relatively unknown players with the goal of executing an attacking style. Those players, Almiron, Josef Martinez, Hector Villalba, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Carlos Carmona, combined with MLS veterans Michael Parkhurst, Jeff Larentowicz, Greg Garza and Brad Guzan, and draft pick Julian Gressel formed the nucleus of a team that made the playoffs in its first season and won the league in its second.

Bocanegra had an eye for individual talent. In addition to those players, he drafted Miles Robinson, who developed into a consistent starter for the U.S. men’s national team, and traded for Darlington Nagbe, a key player in 2018. He also scouted and signed Almada and striker Giorgos Giakoumakis and saw the potential in Caleb Wiley. Those are three players the team recently sold to generate more than $40 million in revenues.

Bocanegra didn’t have an eye, at least not recently, for finding the proper manager who could take the individual talent and turn it into a team. De Boer’s first season after Martino resigned to become Mexico’s manager was a success. The team won two trophies. The second was a disaster. In addition to the problems that COVID-19 had on the league and team, Atlanta United failed to make the playoffs for the first time. De Boer was let go after the MLS is Back tournament in which Atlanta United was the only team in the event to fail to score. De Boer’s league record with Atlanta United was 20-15-4.

Heinze, an outstanding player who was considered an up-and-coming manager in South America, was hired before the 2021 season. It was a disaster. In addition to poor results on the field and poor communication with those within the franchise, Heinze repeatedly ignored warnings about MLS rules related to the number of training sessions allowed. He was fired after 13 matches and the team having scored only 13 goals.

Pineda, formerly an assistant at Seattle, was hired midseason and helped lead the team into the playoffs. It was beaten by NYCFC in the first round.

The 2022 season seemed like it would be a turning point for Atlanta United to get back to the team it was from 2017-19. Instead, injuries to key players throughout the season resulted in the team missing the playoffs. Eales resigned to go to Newcastle in the middle of the 2022 season. Lagerwey, formerly of Seattle, was hired. He had a different approach than Eales. Instead of chancy signings, Lagerwey tasked Bocanegra with a more pragmatic, data-driven approach to signing players. It added Giakoumakis, Tristan Muyumba, Xande Silva and Saba Lobjanidze, all European veterans before or during the 2023 seasons. The team squeaked into the playoffs but was knocked out by Columbus in the first round.

The 2024 season was again supposed to be Atlanta United’s return. Instead, injuries and tactics that didn’t resulted in goals led to Pineda’s termination in June and the foreshadowing of Bocanegra’s dismissal.

“I want to personally thank Carlos for his many contributions to the success of Atlanta United on and off the pitch,” owner Arthur Blank said in a statement from the club. “He was here from the beginning and deserves much credit for our MLS Championship; other trophies we’ve won over the last nine years; and the way our team captured the heart of this city even before we launched in 2017. Several dynamic players signed by Carlos have been foundational to our success, including some who have moved on to opportunities in elite leagues and clubs across the world. I will always have great affection for Carlos and his beautiful family, and deep gratitude for the passion and dedication he brought to our club over the years. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

