Atlanta United mostly at full strength for Orlando, MLS playoffs

“It’s a great situation to be in, our guys are playing in their national teams,” Valentino said. “It doesn’t affect us in that way, of the guys that were here got to train and work toward the goal of playing the next game. The ones that were away got their chances to represent their countries, and also now they’re back and fully healthy, that’s the big thing. We’ve seen that down the stretch, that anyone can be called at any time. So we just prepare the team as best we can.”

Lobjanidze, who scored nine goals with seven assists during the regular season, said he arrived Wednesday and that he feels fine.

To try to keep the players as prepared as possible while they are away, Atlanta United will upload videos of training and scouting reports to a platform that can be accessed.

Valentino said he doesn’t mandate that the players watch because he said he knows that they are focused on national-team duties.

“I’m far away, but still I’m with the team,” he said.

Orlando had six players out for their national teams.

Winger Edwin Mosquera (knee), fullback Brooks Lennon (shoulder) and goalkeeper Quentin Westberg (concussion) won’t be available for Atlanta United on Sunday.

Interview. Valentino confirmed that he interviewed to be the team’s manager during the week before the Charlotte match, played Aug. 31.

“Ask somebody else,” he said, when asked how he thought it went.

Atlanta United has interviewed four candidates. Valentino and Patrick Vieira are two of the quartet. The other two remain unreported.

Atlanta United President Garth Lagerwey fired Gonzalo Pineda in June and promoted Valentino from assistant to interim. Valentino went 6-6-6 during the regular season. Lagerwey also is interviewing candidates to be hired as the team’s technical director. Carlos Bocanegra was fired in September.

Travelers. An Atlanta United spokesman said there will be at least 400 supporters at Sunday’s match.

