Marvel postpones ‘Blade’ reboot in Atlanta to hunt for new director

Bassam Tariq originally signed on to direct the movie but bowed out in late September, forcing Marvel to hunt for another director. The film stars Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali as Blade.

“Due to continued shifts in our production schedule, Bassam is no longer moving forward as director of ‘Blade’ but will remain an executive producer on the film. We appreciate Bassam’s talent and all the work he’s done getting ‘Blade’ to where it is,” Marvel said in a statement.