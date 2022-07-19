ajc logo
Georgia casting briefs: Chris Pratt in talks to join ‘Electric State’; Diane Lane in ‘Man in Full’; Daniel Kaluuya not in ‘Black Panther 2′

Chris Pratt is in talks to join Netflix's "Electric State," set to shoot later this year in Georgia. Diane Lane has joined Netflix's "Man in Full." Daniel Kaluuya has opted out of the "Black Panther" sequel. AP/FX/AP

Chris Pratt is in talks to join Netflix's "Electric State," set to shoot later this year in Georgia. Diane Lane has joined Netflix's "Man in Full." Daniel Kaluuya has opted out of the "Black Panther" sequel. AP/FX/AP

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Chris Pratt, who has practically made Georgia his second home in recent years, is in talks to be part of the big-budget Netflix film “Electric State,” also starring Millie Bobby Brown, according to The Wrap.

The movie, directed by “Avengers: Infinity War” directors the Russo brothers, will be shot at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville.

The shoot, now in pre-production and code-named “Stormwind,” is scheduled to run from October 2022 through January 2023.

Set in an alternative future, “Electric State” focuses on a teenage girl (Brown) who realizes that a strange but sweet robot has been sent to her by her missing brother. She and the robot set out to find her brother in an imaginative world of humans mixing with robots, uncovering a grand conspiracy in the process.

Pratt’s previous credits in Georgia include two “Guardians in the Galaxy” films (including the upcoming third film that recently wrapped), Amazon Prime 2021 action thriller “The Tomorrow War” and the 2016 sci-fi film “Passengers” with Jennifer Lawrence.

***

Serenity: Diane Lane On The Relationship Between 'Constance' And 'Baker'

Serenity: Diane Lane On The Relationship Between 'Constance' And 'Baker'

Serenity: Diane Lane On The Relationship Between 'Constance' And 'Baker'

Diane Lane has joined the Netflix series “A Man In Full,” based on the 1998 best-selling novel of the same name by Tom Wolfe, joining Jeff Daniels. The series is currently shooting metro Atlanta, where the book is based.

The six-episode limited series from David E. Kelley and Regina King focuses on Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels). He faces sudden bankruptcy and desperately tries to defend his empire while others maneuver to capitalize on his fall from grace.

Lane plays Martha Croker, his ex-wife. She emerges from the shadow of her ex-husband and poses a threat both personally and financially as three decades of marriage comes with plenty of baggage.

***

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from "Nope." (Universal Pictures via AP)

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from "Nope." (Universal Pictures via AP)

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from "Nope." (Universal Pictures via AP)

Daniel Kaluuya recently told a journalist at Rotten Tomatoes that he will not be in the upcoming Black Panther “Wakanda Forever” sequel shot in Georgia because of scheduling conflicts filming Jordan Peele’s upcoming movie “Nope.”

Kaluuya in the first film played W’Kabi, the best friend to T’Challa/Black Panther, played by the late Chadwick Boseman. He is also the husband of Okoye, played by “Walking Dead” vet Danai Gurira, who will be in the sequel, which recently wrapped.

A Disney representative confirmed the news to Indiewire.

The sequel had to be reconceived after Boseman’s death in 2020.

The movie production was delayed by COVID-19 and an injury to star Letitia Wright. The movie is set to be released in theaters Nov. 11.

