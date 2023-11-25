Boys Football Roundup – November 24, 2023

The Hornets’ offense darted in front for a 20-8 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

Decatur Columbia drew within 23-14 in the third quarter.

The Eagles rallied in the final quarter, but the Hornets skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Nov. 11, Adel Cook faced off against Sandersville Washington County and Decatur Columbia took on Athens on Nov. 11 at Decatur Columbia High School.

Atlanta Marist delivers statement win over Roswell

Atlanta Marist unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Roswell 48-21 Friday in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 24.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Roswell faced off against Woodstock River Ridge and Atlanta Marist took on Warner Robins Northside on Nov. 10 at Atlanta Marist School.

Atlanta Woodward Academy holds off Gainesville

Atlanta Woodward Academy topped Gainesville 20-17 in a tough tilt at Atlanta Woodward Academy on Nov. 24 in Georgia football action.

Tough to find an edge early, Atlanta Woodward Academy and Gainesville fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Red Elephants moved ahead by earning a 17-7 advantage over the War Eagles at the end of the second quarter.

Atlanta Woodward Academy broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-17 lead over Gainesville.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Atlanta Woodward Academy faced off against Evans and Gainesville took on Douglasville South Paulding on Nov. 10 at Gainesville High School.

Blackshear Pierce County’s speedy start jolts Roswell Fellowship Christian

Blackshear Pierce County scored early and often in a 49-17 win over Roswell Fellowship Christian at Blackshear Pierce County High on Nov. 24 in Georgia football action.

Blackshear Pierce County opened with a 21-3 advantage over Roswell Fellowship Christian through the first quarter.

The Bears’ offense stormed in front for a 35-10 lead over the Paladins at the intermission.

Blackshear Pierce County charged to a 42-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 49-17.

In recent action on Nov. 11, Blackshear Pierce County faced off against Macon The Academy for Classical Education and Roswell Fellowship Christian took on Stone Mountain Redan on Nov. 11 at Roswell Fellowship Christian School.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian defeats Ocilla Irwin County

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian scored early and often to roll over Ocilla Irwin County 41-7 for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 24.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian opened with a 6-0 advantage over Ocilla Irwin County through the first quarter.

The Wolverines fought to a 27-7 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Wolverines held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Ocilla Irwin County faced off against Temple.

Bowdon dominates Vienna Dooly County in convincing showing

Bowdon recorded a big victory over Vienna Dooly County 55-28 on Nov. 24 in Georgia football.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Red Devils fought to a 20-14 halftime margin at the Bobcats’ expense.

Bowdon darted to a 35-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Devils held on with a 20-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Nov. 10, Bowdon squared off with Butler Taylor County in a football game.

Cartersville shuts out Savannah Jenkins

A suffocating defense helped Cartersville handle Savannah Jenkins 35-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 24.

Cartersville moved in front of Savannah Jenkins 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hurricanes fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Cartersville steamrolled to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Cartersville faced off against Roswell Centennial and Savannah Jenkins took on Lithonia Arabia Mountain on Nov. 10 at Lithonia Arabia Mountain High School.

Columbus Brookstone escapes Statesboro Bulloch in thin win

Columbus Brookstone posted a narrow 24-22 win over Statesboro Bulloch on Nov. 24 in Georgia football action.

Columbus Brookstone opened with a 7-6 advantage over Statesboro Bulloch through the first quarter.

The Gators moved a thin margin over the Cougars as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Columbus Brookstone broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 24-15 lead over Statesboro Bulloch.

The Gators enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Douglas Coffee shuts out White Cass

A suffocating defense helped Douglas Coffee handle White Cass 30-0 during this Georgia football game on Nov. 24.

The first quarter gave Douglas Coffee a 2-0 lead over White Cass.

The Trojans’ offense thundered in front for a 16-0 lead over the Colonels at the intermission.

Douglas Coffee steamrolled to a 30-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Douglas Coffee faced off against Chamblee Charter and White Cass took on Marietta Kell on Nov. 10 at Marietta Kell High School.

Ellenwood Cedar Grove thwarts Forsyth Mary Persons’ quest

Ellenwood Cedar Grove notched a win against Forsyth Mary Persons 28-14 on Nov. 24 in Georgia football action.

Ellenwood Cedar Grove opened with a 14-7 advantage over Forsyth Mary Persons through the first quarter.

Ellenwood Cedar Grove moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Forsyth Mary Persons faced off against Ludowici Long County and Ellenwood Cedar Grove took on Dacula Hebron Christian on Nov. 10 at Ellenwood Cedar Grove High School.

Fairburn Creekside overcomes Warner Robins’ lead to earn win

Fairburn Creekside overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 35-14 win against Warner Robins at Warner Robins High on Nov. 24 in Georgia football action.

Warner Robins showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Fairburn Creekside as the first quarter ended.

The Seminoles kept a 20-7 halftime margin at the Demons’ expense.

Fairburn Creekside jumped to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 35-14.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Warner Robins faced off against Peachtree City Mcintosh and Fairburn Creekside took on Flowery Branch on Nov. 10 at Fairburn Creekside High School.

An early bolt powers Fayetteville Starrs Mill past Carrollton Central

After jumping in front early, Fayetteville Starrs Mill held off Carrollton Central squad for a 35-29 win at Carrollton Central High on Nov. 24 in Georgia football action.

Fayetteville Starrs Mill opened with a 10-0 advantage over Carrollton Central through the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense moved in front for a 15-0 lead over the Lions at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Carrollton Central made it 22-13.

The Panthers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Lions’ 16-13 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 11, Carrollton Central faced off against Atlanta Hapeville Charter and Fayetteville Starrs Mill took on Columbus Shaw on Nov. 11 at Fayetteville Starrs Mill High School.

Fitzgerald holds off Hogansville Callaway

Fitzgerald topped Hogansville Callaway 17-14 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 24.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Fitzgerald and Hogansville Callaway settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Cavaliers had a 14-10 edge on the Hurricanes at the beginning of the third quarter.

Fitzgerald broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 17-14 lead over Hogansville Callaway.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 11, Hogansville Callaway faced off against Lilburn Providence Christian and Fitzgerald took on Eatonton Putnam County on Nov. 11 at Fitzgerald High School.

Hahira Valwood routs St. Simons Island Frederica

Hahira Valwood raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-30 win over St. Simons Island Frederica in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 24.

Jefferson overwhelms Hamilton Harris County

Jefferson earned a convincing 35-12 win over Hamilton Harris County on Nov. 24 in Georgia football.

The first quarter gave Jefferson a 7-6 lead over Hamilton Harris County.

The Dragons’ offense jumped in front for a 14-12 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Jefferson darted to a 21-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Dragons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Hamilton Harris County faced off against McDonough Ola and Jefferson took on Atlanta Maynard Jackson on Nov. 10 at Jefferson High School.

Kingsland Camden County collects victory over Hoschton Mill Creek

Kingsland Camden County knocked off Hoschton Mill Creek 39-20 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 24.

The first quarter gave Kingsland Camden County a 7-3 lead over Hoschton Mill Creek.

The Wildcats opened a meager 17-10 gap over the Hawks at the intermission.

Kingsland Camden County and Hoschton Mill Creek each scored in the third quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 15-3 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Hoschton Mill Creek faced off against Marietta Osborne and Kingsland Camden County took on Covington Newton on Nov. 11 at Covington Newton High School.

Loganville Grayson slips past Buford

Loganville Grayson posted a narrow 19-14 win over Buford in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 24.

The start wasn’t the problem for Buford, as it began with a 7-3 edge over Loganville Grayson through the end of the first quarter.

The Rams’ offense darted in front for a 13-7 lead over the Wolves at halftime.

Buford came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Loganville Grayson 14-13.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Rams, as they climbed out of a hole with a 19-14 scoring margin.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Loganville Grayson faced off against Richmond Hill and Buford took on Marietta Wheeler on Nov. 10 at Buford High School.

Manchester escapes Homerville Clinch County in thin win

Manchester posted a narrow 21-17 win over Homerville Clinch County on Nov. 24 in Georgia football.

The Blue Devils opened a close 21-17 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Homerville Clinch County faced off against Darien Mcintosh and Manchester took on Carrollton Mt Zion on Nov. 10 at Manchester High School.

Marietta Walton prevails over Carrollton

Marietta Walton earned a convincing 56-35 win over Carrollton for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 24.

Marietta Walton opened with a 14-7 advantage over Carrollton through the first quarter.

The Raiders fought to a 35-21 halftime margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 42-28.

The Raiders held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Carrollton faced off against Kennesaw Harrison and Marietta Walton took on Lawrenceville Mountain View on Nov. 10 at Marietta Walton High School.

McRae Telfair County overwhelms Montezuma Macon County

McRae Telfair County recorded a big victory over Montezuma Macon County 38-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 24.

The Trojans opened an immense 24-7 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Trojans held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Montezuma Macon County faced off against Dalton Christian Heritage and McRae Telfair County took on Cuthbert Randolph Clay on Nov. 10 at McRae Telfair County High School.

Milton records thin win against Norman Park Colquitt County

Milton topped Norman Park Colquitt County 39-37 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory at Norman Park Colquitt County High on Nov. 24.

The start wasn’t the problem for Norman Park Colquitt County, as it began with a 15-7 edge over Milton through the end of the first quarter.

The Packers moved ahead by earning a 25-22 advantage over the Eagles at the end of the second quarter.

Milton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 29-25 lead over Norman Park Colquitt County.

The Packers managed a 12-10 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Recently on Nov. 10, Norman Park Colquitt County squared off with Lilburn Parkview in a football game.

Pembroke Bryan County records thin win against Commerce

Pembroke Bryan County finally found a way to top Commerce 24-16 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 24.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Pembroke Bryan County and Commerce settling for an 8-8 first-quarter knot.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Redskins held on with a 16-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Pembroke Bryan County faced off against Dublin East Laurens and Commerce took on Monticello Jasper County on Nov. 10 at Commerce High School.

Perry comes back to beat Stone Mountain Stephenson

Perry trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 34-20 win over Stone Mountain Stephenson during this Georgia football game on Nov. 24.

Stone Mountain Stephenson showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Perry as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Jaguars’ expense.

Perry steamrolled to a 27-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers chalked up this decision in spite of the Jaguars’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

In recent action on Nov. 11, Stone Mountain Stephenson faced off against Tunnel Hill Northwest and Perry took on Waynesboro Burke County on Nov. 11 at Perry High School.

Quitman Brooks County overpowers Tiger Rabun County in thorough fashion

Quitman Brooks County raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 39-13 win over Tiger Rabun County in Georgia high school football on Nov. 24.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a massive 17-0 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Tiger Rabun County climbed back to within 17-7.

The Trojans held on with a 22-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Quitman Brooks County faced off against Roberta Crawford County and Tiger Rabun County took on Social Circle on Nov. 10 at Social Circle High School.

Rockmart tops Lyons Toombs County

Rockmart earned a convincing 45-21 win over Lyons Toombs County on Nov. 24 in Georgia football action.

Rockmart darted in front of Lyons Toombs County 10-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Yellowjackets’ offense thundered in front for a 24-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Yellowjackets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 11, Rockmart faced off against Atlanta Washington and Lyons Toombs County took on Macon Southwest on Nov. 11 at Lyons Toombs County High School.

Savannah Benedictine Military takes down Bogart North Oconee

Savannah Benedictine Military dominated Bogart North Oconee 48-26 for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 24.

The first quarter gave Savannah Benedictine Military a 14-6 lead over Bogart North Oconee.

The Cadets fought to a 21-13 intermission margin at the Titans’ expense.

Savannah Benedictine Military darted to a 27-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cadets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-13 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 11, Savannah Benedictine Military faced off against Milledgeville Baldwin and Bogart North Oconee took on Atlanta Pace on Nov. 11 at Bogart North Oconee High School.

Savannah Calvary Day comes from behind to stop Peachtree Corners Wesleyan

Savannah Calvary Day seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 42-21 over Peachtree Corners Wesleyan in Georgia high school football on Nov. 24.

The start wasn’t the problem for Peachtree Corners Wesleyan, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Savannah Calvary Day through the end of the first quarter.

The Wolves had a 21-14 edge on the Cavaliers at the beginning of the third quarter.

Savannah Calvary Day broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-21 lead over Peachtree Corners Wesleyan.

The Cavaliers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Savannah Calvary Day faced off against Jackson and Peachtree Corners Wesleyan took on Ringgold on Nov. 10 at Peachtree Corners Wesleyan School.

Savannah Christian crushes Dahlonega Lumpkin County

Savannah Christian earned a convincing 42-21 win over Dahlonega Lumpkin County in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 24.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Raiders’ offense moved in front for a 21-6 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Dahlonega Lumpkin County clawed to within 28-21 through the third quarter.

The Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Dahlonega Lumpkin County faced off against Chickamauga Gordon Lee and Savannah Christian took on Fort Valley Peach County on Nov. 10 at Savannah Christian Preparatory School.

Swainsboro earns stressful win over Elberton Elbert County

Swainsboro topped Elberton Elbert County 34-28 in a tough tilt during this Georgia football game on Nov. 24.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Elberton Elbert County jumped a narrow margin over Swainsboro as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Blue Devils had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Tigers won the session and the game with a 14-7 performance.

Recently on Nov. 10, Elberton Elbert County squared off with Lexington Oglethorpe in a football game.

Thomasville Thomas County survives for narrow win over Rome

Thomasville Thomas County finally found a way to top Rome 19-16 for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 24.

Rome started on steady ground by forging a 10-3 lead over Thomasville Thomas County at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Wolves with a 10-6 lead over the Yellow Jackets heading into the second quarter.

Rome darted a narrow margin over Thomasville Thomas County as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Yellow Jackets fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Wolves.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Rome faced off against Marietta Sprayberry and Thomasville Thomas County took on Atlanta St Pius X Catholic on Nov. 10 at Thomasville Thomas County Central High School.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.