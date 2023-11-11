Atlanta Marist posts win at Warner Robins Northside’s expense

Atlanta Marist jumped in front of Warner Robins Northside 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The War Eagles opened a lopsided 28-7 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Atlanta Marist jumped to a 38-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles managed a 7-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Atlanta Marist faced off against Atlanta St Pius X Catholic and Warner Robins Northside took on Kathleen Veterans on Oct. 27 at Kathleen Veterans High School.

