Montezuma Macon County dominates Dalton Christian Heritage

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 20-7 advantage at intermission over the Lions.

Montezuma Macon County jumped to a 23-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Dalton Christian Heritage faced off against Carrollton Mt Zion and Montezuma Macon County took on Buena Vista Marion County on Nov. 2 at Buena Vista Marion County High School.

