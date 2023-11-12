Blackshear Pierce County dominates Macon The Academy for Classical Education in convincing showing

Blackshear Pierce County opened with a 21-7 advantage over Macon The Academy for Classical Education through the first quarter.

The Bears opened a giant 28-7 gap over the Gryphons at the intermission.

Blackshear Pierce County breathed fire to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Blackshear Pierce County faced off against Reidsville Tattnall County and Macon The Academy for Classical Education took on Columbus Spencer High School on Nov. 3 at Macon The Academy for Classical Education.

