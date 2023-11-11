Thomasville Thomas County defense stifles Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic

Thomasville Thomas County roared in front of Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Yellow Jackets registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over the Golden Lions.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Yellow Jackets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Thomasville Thomas County and Atlanta St Pius X Catholic played in a 49-14 game on Nov. 18, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Thomasville Thomas County faced off against Leesburg Lee County and Atlanta St Pius X Catholic took on Atlanta Marist on Oct. 27 at Atlanta Marist School.

