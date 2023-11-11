Buford shuts out Marietta Wheeler

The first quarter gave Buford a 15-0 lead over Marietta Wheeler.

The Wolves opened a monstrous 43-0 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Buford jumped to a 50-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Buford faced off against Lawrenceville Mountain View and Marietta Wheeler took on Kennesaw Mountain on Oct. 27 at Kennesaw Mountain High School.

