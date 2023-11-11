Ocilla Irwin County delivers statement win over Temple

Ocilla Irwin County opened with a 7-3 advantage over Temple through the first quarter.

The Indians registered a 27-3 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.

Ocilla Irwin County thundered to a 41-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Tigers’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Ocilla Irwin County faced off against Blakely Early County and Temple took on Franklin Heard County on Oct. 27 at Franklin Heard County High School.

