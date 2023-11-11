Homerville Clinch County sets early tone to dominate Darien Mcintosh

The first quarter gave Homerville Clinch County a 14-0 lead over Darien Mcintosh.

The Panthers opened a huge 31-0 gap over the Buccaneers at halftime.

Homerville Clinch County steamrolled to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-0 in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Homerville Clinch County faced off against Folkston Charlton County and Darien Mcintosh took on Portal on Oct. 27 at Darien Mcintosh County Academy.

