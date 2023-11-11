Carrollton takes advantage of early margin to defeat Kennesaw Harrison

Carrollton jumped in front of Kennesaw Harrison 20-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans registered a 41-14 advantage at intermission over the Hoyas.

Carrollton pulled to a 48-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Carrollton faced off against Smyrna Campbell and Kennesaw Harrison took on Marietta on Oct. 27 at Kennesaw Harrison High School.

