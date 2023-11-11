Warner Robins scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Peachtree City Mcintosh

The first quarter gave Warner Robins a 20-7 lead over Peachtree City Mcintosh.

The Demons registered a 34-15 advantage at halftime over the Chiefs.

Warner Robins thundered to a 41-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Demons held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Warner Robins faced off against Gray Jones County and Peachtree City Mcintosh took on Columbus Northside on Oct. 27 at Peachtree City Mcintosh High School.

