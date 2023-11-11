Pembroke Bryan County bests Dublin East Laurens

Pembroke Bryan County jumped in front of Dublin East Laurens 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Redskins opened a monstrous 28-0 gap over the Falcons at the intermission.

Pembroke Bryan County jumped to a 48-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Pembroke Bryan County faced off against Savannah and Dublin East Laurens took on Dublin on Oct. 27 at Dublin High School.

