Bogart North Oconee defeats Atlanta Pace

Sports
By Sports Bot
46 minutes ago

Bogart North Oconee handled Atlanta Pace 52-13 in an impressive showing on Nov. 11 in Georgia football.

Bogart North Oconee opened with a 7-6 advantage over Atlanta Pace through the first quarter.

The Titans registered a 28-6 advantage at halftime over the Knights.

Bogart North Oconee jumped to a 31-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans held on with a 21-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Bogart North Oconee faced off against Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff and Atlanta Pace took on Jonesboro Mt Zion on Nov. 3 at Atlanta Pace Academy.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Netanyahu rejects growing calls for a cease-fire, says battle against Hamas will continue51m ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION
Muslim bans, election lies, and mass deportations - welcome to Trump 2024

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

It’s set: Georgia, Alabama clinch spots in SEC Championship game
8h ago

Fireworks may have caused blaze at Atlanta apartment, 2 arrested, cops say
4h ago

Fireworks may have caused blaze at Atlanta apartment, 2 arrested, cops say
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marine’s housing odyssey shines light on faltering voucher system
16h ago
The Latest

Thomson shuts out Hazlehurst Jeff Davis
44m ago
Stone Mountain Stephenson rides to cruise-control win over Tunnel Hill Northwest
44m ago
Stockbridge shuts out Gainesville North Hall
44m ago
Featured

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
Meet the Georgia rodeo clown aiming for the top ranks of the profession
HS football: Moving on to second round of state playoffs
56m ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top