Savannah Christian secures multi-overtime win over Fort Valley Peach County

The first quarter gave Savannah Christian a 13-0 lead over Fort Valley Peach County.

The Raiders’ offense steamrolled in front for a 20-0 lead over the Trojans at halftime.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Fort Valley Peach County inched back to a 20-6 deficit.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Raiders and the Trojans locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Savannah Christian and Fort Valley Peach County locked in a 27-27 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the second overtime period, with the Raiders and the Trojans locked in a 34-34 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the third overtime period, with Savannah Christian and Fort Valley Peach County locked in a 40-40 stalemate.

The Raiders got the better of the fourth overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Savannah Christian faced off against Garden City Groves and Fort Valley Peach County took on Zebulon Pike County on Oct. 27 at Fort Valley Peach County High School.

