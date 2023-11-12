Perry takes down Waynesboro Burke County

Perry opened with a 14-5 advantage over Waynesboro Burke County through the first quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Bears inched back to a 14-11 deficit.

Perry darted to a 21-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Perry faced off against Dexter West Laurens and Waynesboro Burke County took on Brooklet Southeast Bulloch on Nov. 3 at Waynesboro Burke County High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.