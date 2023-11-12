Perry takes down Waynesboro Burke County

Sports
By Sports Bot
44 minutes ago

Perry left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Waynesboro Burke County from start to finish for a 35-14 victory for a Georgia high school football victory at Perry High on Nov. 11.

Perry opened with a 14-5 advantage over Waynesboro Burke County through the first quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Bears inched back to a 14-11 deficit.

Perry darted to a 21-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Perry faced off against Dexter West Laurens and Waynesboro Burke County took on Brooklet Southeast Bulloch on Nov. 3 at Waynesboro Burke County High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Netanyahu rejects growing calls for a cease-fire, says battle against Hamas will continue50m ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION
Muslim bans, election lies, and mass deportations - welcome to Trump 2024

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

It’s set: Georgia, Alabama clinch spots in SEC Championship game
8h ago

Fireworks may have caused blaze at Atlanta apartment, 2 arrested, cops say
4h ago

Fireworks may have caused blaze at Atlanta apartment, 2 arrested, cops say
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marine’s housing odyssey shines light on faltering voucher system
16h ago
The Latest

Thomson shuts out Hazlehurst Jeff Davis
43m ago
Stone Mountain Stephenson rides to cruise-control win over Tunnel Hill Northwest
43m ago
Stockbridge shuts out Gainesville North Hall
43m ago
Featured

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
Meet the Georgia rodeo clown aiming for the top ranks of the profession
HS football: Moving on to second round of state playoffs
55m ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top