Lyons Toombs County crushes Macon Southwest

Lyons Toombs County charged in front of Macon Southwest 30-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense pulled in front for a 36-6 lead over the Patriots at halftime.

Lyons Toombs County steamrolled to a 57-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Lyons Toombs County faced off against Vidalia and Macon Southwest took on Macon Central on Nov. 3 at Macon Central High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.