Carrollton Central carves slim margin over Atlanta Hapeville Charter

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Carrollton Central and Atlanta Hapeville Charter settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Lions’ offense moved in front for a 26-21 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.

Carrollton Central darted to a 34-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Carrollton Central faced off against Ringgold Heritage and Atlanta Hapeville Charter took on Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal on Nov. 3 at Atlanta Hapeville Charter.

