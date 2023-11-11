Hoschton Mill Creek defeats Marietta Osborne

The first quarter gave Hoschton Mill Creek a 21-0 lead over Marietta Osborne.

The Hawks’ offense jumped in front for a 42-10 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Marietta Osborne clawed to within 42-17 through the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Hoschton Mill Creek faced off against Dacula and Marietta Osborne took on Marietta Walton on Oct. 27 at Marietta Walton High School.

