Hoschton Mill Creek defeats Marietta Osborne

Sports
By Sports Bot
53 minutes ago

Hoschton Mill Creek earned a convincing 42-17 win over Marietta Osborne during this Georgia football game on Nov. 10.

The first quarter gave Hoschton Mill Creek a 21-0 lead over Marietta Osborne.

The Hawks’ offense jumped in front for a 42-10 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Marietta Osborne clawed to within 42-17 through the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Hoschton Mill Creek faced off against Dacula and Marietta Osborne took on Marietta Walton on Oct. 27 at Marietta Walton High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Fighting near hospitals in north Gaza, as Palestinians flee to overcrowded shelters3h ago

Credit: John Spink

TSA workers rally against possible government shutdown
6h ago

Credit: DJJ

Fired worker sues state juvenile justice agency for alleged sex bias
7h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Football scoreboard: Round 1 of state playoffs
2h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Football scoreboard: Round 1 of state playoffs
2h ago

Georgia scores new legal victory over Alabama in ‘water wars’ challenge
9h ago
The Latest

Wrightsville Johnson County narrowly defeats Washington-Wilkes
49m ago
Resolve: White Cass comes from behind to topple Marietta Kell
49m ago
Waycross Ware County defense stifles Decatur
49m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Meet the Georgia rodeo clown aiming for the top ranks of the profession
HS football scoreboard: Round 1 of state playoffs
2h ago
Honoring those who served: Veterans Day events planned across metro Atlanta
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top