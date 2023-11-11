Commerce dominates Monticello Jasper County

Commerce moved in front of Monticello Jasper County 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a towering 38-7 gap over the Hurricanes at halftime.

Commerce roared to a 58-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Commerce faced off against Tiger Rabun County and Monticello Jasper County took on Bogart Prince Avenue Christian on Oct. 27 at Monticello Jasper County High School.

