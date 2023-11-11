Manchester shuts out Carrollton Mt. Zion

Manchester opened with a 14-0 advantage over Carrollton Mt. Zion through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 34-0 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Manchester steamrolled to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 2, Manchester faced off against Butler Taylor County and Carrollton Mt Zion took on Dalton Christian Heritage on Oct. 27 at Dalton Christian Heritage.

