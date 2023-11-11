Rome allows no points against Marietta Sprayberry

Rome moved in front of Marietta Sprayberry 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolves registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Yellow Jackets.

Rome thundered to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolves held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Rome faced off against Canton Creekview and Marietta Sprayberry took on Marietta Lassiter on Oct. 27 at Marietta Lassiter High School.

