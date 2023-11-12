Kingsland Camden County rally stops Covington Newton

Covington Newton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-8 advantage over Kingsland Camden County as the first quarter ended.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Wildcats and the Rams were both scoreless.

Kingsland Camden County broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 16-15 lead over Covington Newton.

The Wildcats held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

