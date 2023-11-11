Douglas Coffee allows no points against Chamblee Charter

Douglas Coffee moved in front of Chamblee Charter 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans’ offense stormed in front for a 35-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Douglas Coffee pulled to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Douglas Coffee faced off against Evans Greenbrier and Chamblee Charter took on Lithonia on Nov. 2 at Chamblee Charter High School.

