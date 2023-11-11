Douglas Coffee allows no points against Chamblee Charter

Sports
By Sports Bot
58 minutes ago

Defense dominated as Douglas Coffee pitched a 56-0 shutout of Chamblee Charter for a Georgia high school football victory at Douglas Coffee High on Nov. 10.

Douglas Coffee moved in front of Chamblee Charter 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans’ offense stormed in front for a 35-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Douglas Coffee pulled to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Douglas Coffee faced off against Evans Greenbrier and Chamblee Charter took on Lithonia on Nov. 2 at Chamblee Charter High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Fighting near hospitals in north Gaza, as Palestinians flee to overcrowded shelters3h ago

Credit: John Spink

TSA workers rally against possible government shutdown
7h ago

Credit: DJJ

Fired worker sues state juvenile justice agency for alleged sex bias
7h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Football scoreboard: Round 1 of state playoffs
1m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Football scoreboard: Round 1 of state playoffs
1m ago

Georgia scores new legal victory over Alabama in ‘water wars’ challenge
9h ago
The Latest

Wrightsville Johnson County narrowly defeats Washington-Wilkes
53m ago
Resolve: White Cass comes from behind to topple Marietta Kell
53m ago
Waycross Ware County defense stifles Decatur
53m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Meet the Georgia rodeo clown aiming for the top ranks of the profession
HS football scoreboard: A look at first-round state playoff winners
1m ago
Honoring those who served: Veterans Day events planned across metro Atlanta
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top