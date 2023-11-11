Tiger Rabun County scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Social Circle

The first quarter gave Tiger Rabun County a 14-0 lead over Social Circle.

The Wildcats fought to a 35-7 intermission margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Tiger Rabun County pulled to a 49-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redskins rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Tiger Rabun County and Social Circle played in a 42-0 game on Nov. 18, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Social Circle faced off against Lexington Oglethorpe and Tiger Rabun County took on Commerce on Oct. 27 at Commerce High School.

