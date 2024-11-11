Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United knocks out Lionel Messi, Miami

Atlanta United players celebrate as Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) leaves the pitch at the end of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

AP

AP

Atlanta United players celebrate as Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) leaves the pitch at the end of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)
By
1 hour ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reviews Atlanta United’s 3-2 victory over Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The victory moved Atlanta United into the next round of the playoffs and knocked out the heavily favored Herons out of the postseason. You’ll hear from interim manager Rob Valentino as well as players Brad Guzan, Jamal Thiare and Dax McCarty. Roberson also answers your questions about the MLS team.

If you are going to listen to the podcast for the first time, please follow it on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

