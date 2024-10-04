Info to know: Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls

Atlanta United (8-14-10) will host the New York Red Bulls (11-7-14) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised on AppleTV, and you can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on X (formerly Twitter) @DougRobersonAJC.
Red Bulls manager: Sandro Schwarz
Red Bulls away record: 4-5-7
Red Bulls goals for/against: 52/45
Red Bulls expected goals for/against: 53.8/39.9
Red Bulls key players
Lewis Morgan: 13 goals, six assists
Elias Manoel: Eight goals, four assists
About Atlanta United
Manager: Rob Valentino (interim)
Atlanta United home record: 5-7-4
Atlanta United goals for/against: 42/47
Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 48.0/46.8
Atlanta United key players
Saba Lobjanidze: Eight goals, seven assists
Daniel Rios: Seven goals, two assists
Alexey Miranchuk: Two goals
Injury reports (as of Friday)
Atlanta United
Out: Brooks Lennon (yellow-card accumulation), Xande Silva (foot), Tristan Muyumba (knee) and Quentin Westberg (concussion protocol)
Red Bulls
Out: TBA.
What was said
“I‘m not good enough to flip a switch. And to be honest with you, I’m not sure if we have anybody in our locker room that’s good enough to flip a switch. I think there’s probably a handful of people in world football that are good enough to flip a switch. The preparation isn’t about when we get to the stadium. Whether it’s two days of training, whether it’s a walk-through, whether it’s a video session, whether it’s conversations, talking about with the manager and the coaching staff, on the whiteboard, that’s all preparation. And you’ve got to be mentally switched on during those moments so that when you get to the stadium and when the whistle blows for the game, that you’re ready to go.” – Brad Guzan
Officiating crew
Referee: Ismir Pekmic
Assistants: Andrew Bigelow and Peter Balciunas
Fourth official: Lukasz Szpala
VAR: Michael Radchuk
AVAR: Rene Parra
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Derrick Williams
Centerback Stian Gregersen
Right fullback Ronald Hernandez
Left fullback Pedro Amador
Midfielder Dax McCarty
Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk
Midfielder Tyler Wolff
Midfielder Bartosz Slisz
Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze
Striker Jamal Thiare
Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule
Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1
March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0
March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0
March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0
April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1
April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1
April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1
May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup
May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2
May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0
May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1
May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup
May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0
May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1
June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2
June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2
June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1
June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1
July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2
July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1
July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0
July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2
July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1
July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup
Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup
Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0
Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0
Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0
Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2
Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2
Sept. 28 Atlanta United 1, Philadelphia 1
Oct. 2 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1
Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.
