Alexey Miranchuk’s goal in the second half equaled a goal from a Chicago corner kick less than two minutes into the match. Chicago scored to take a 2-1 lead deep in the second half in front of an announced attendance of 38,882.

Reilly’s goal, his first, came from a corner kick.

“I don’t think we definitely deserved to win today,” manager Ronny Deila said. “They had their chances. We had ours as well. But we make it difficult when we concede after one minute.”

Atlanta United (4-10-8) hasn’t won since May 28. The team has 12 matches remaining to catch the teams it is chasing to secure one of the nine playoff spots. It trails ninth-place NYCFC by 11 points. Atlanta United, which fell to 4-3-4 at home, will host Charlotte on Saturday.

“We need to continue to press to pick up wins and pick up three points in games,” goalkeeper Brad Guzan said. “That’s all we can do. So we’ll see what happens at the end of the season, and we’ll have a better answer for that question come the end.”

Explore Atlanta United still waiting to be paid by Botafogo for Thiago Almada

Deila made one change to the lineup from last week’s draw at Toronto: putting Guzan back in goal. He made the bench but didn’t play in the previous match against Toronto because of pain and swelling in his fractured cheekbone. The rest of the lineup was composed of striker Latte Lath, wingers Miguel Almirón — who remained as captain — and Saba Lobjanidze, midfielders Miranchuk, Bartosz Slisz and Tristan Muyumba, fullbacks Brooks Lennon and Pedro Amador, and centerbacks Efrain Morales and Luis Abram.

Having given up one goal in its past two matches, Atlanta United seemed like its defense had found confidence.

But in a season filled with worst worsts, Atlanta United fell behind Chicago within 65 seconds, the quickest goal it has allowed this season.

The visitors took a 1-0 lead from a corner kick that bounced 3 yards in front of the goal just past the near post and, untouched by any player, settled into the opposite side of the goal. Philip Zinckernagel, who took the corner, was credited with the goal. It was the seventh-fastest goal scored against Atlanta United.

“That’s the season we have had so far this season,” Deila said.

Atlanta United put one shot on goal in the first half from the five it took, for an expected goals total of 0.35. The shot on goal was a 35-yard half-volley by Amador. It has put two shots on goal in its past two halves. The other was Latte Lath’s penalty kick against Toronto in the 11th minute of stoppage time. Chicago finished with seven shots, three on goal, for an expected goals total of 0.44.

Atlanta United’s second shot on goal came in the 50th minute. It was another low-percentage, long-range effort by Slisz. It was saved.

Atlanta United tied the match with its third shot on goal, a left-footed attempt from near the top of the 18-yard box from Miranchuk that glanced off the post in the 56th minute. It was Miranchuk’s third goal and Almiron’s fourth assist. Slisz was given a secondary assist, his first.

It was Atlanta United’s second-to-last shot on goal.

Jamal Thiaré, Reilly and Luke Brennan replaced Latte Lath, Muyumba and Lobjanidze in the 71st minute.

Chicago took a 2-1 lead in the 79th minute when Maren Haile-Selassie beat Morales before putting a right-footed shot into the far right corner.

Abram and Lennon were replaced by Matt Edwards and Cayman Togashi in the 87th minute. Morales was the lone remaining centerback in the formation, with fullbacks on either side.

Reilly’s goal came from the ball sitting in front of goal. He lunged at it to secure the draw.

“It’s good that we come back again, that we don’t give up, that we keep going and get something again because there’s a big difference between losing and a draw,” Deila said.