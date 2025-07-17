There wasn’t much special about the corner kick that resulted in Chicago’s first goal scored in less than 90 seconds against Atlanta United on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
That’s why manager Ronny Deila was unhappy after the game, which finished 2-2.
The ball, which landed a few yards in front of the goal before it bounced through a pack of players and into the back corner, should have been cleared, he said. It should never have been allowed to bounce.
“We are soft,” Deila said, referring to set pieces. “I’ve said that many times in this area, yes, we have to win more challenges. We have to be stronger.”
It was the MLS-leading 10th goal Atlanta United has allowed from a set piece, according to Whoscored.com.
“I think we had that against Toronto, really good aggression,” Deila said. “Team today was a little back to what we’ve seen before. So (defending) set piece is an attitude thing. Set piece is to be strong physically and go through a wall, if you have to. And I don’t see that.”
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan said that there were too many people between him and the ball to get to it. The ball was hit to the near post. Guzan said Chicago did a good job using a tactic that dragged Alexey Miranchuk out of his zonal marking space at the post.
Chicago’s second goal came from a counterattack in the second half. The visitors created 13 chances. Atlanta United created seven. Chicago finished with 14 shots, nine on goal. The Five Stripes finished with 10 shots, four on goal.
“In the end, we are lucky that we get a draw,” Deila said. “They are good at what they are doing offensively, but they have been vulnerable defensively, and we should have been more accurate in the last third of the pitch so we get more shots.”
Other things learned:
Reilly’s first goal
Homegrown signee Will Reilly didn’t even get to celebrate his first goal because he said he instead wanted to get play restarted to try to score another.
Reilly’s goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time tied the score at 2-2.
“Something we say a lot — and what’s been drilled into me at this point at Stanford, as well — is the next play and really working on that mindset and mentality,” Reilly said. “I’ll mess up on a pass, I’ll mess up a touch, but on the next one, next one, next one keep doing as many actions as possible on the field and good things tend to happen.”
Should he score again, he said he will have a celebration planned.
Reilly did get the game ball. He said he hasn’t yet decided what he’s going to do with it.
“(Will Reilly) is always working hard, and he is trustworthy, which is a very important word we talk about a lot,” Deila said. “That is something we have been lacking for a long time. And then you have guys start trying to do others’ job, but Will is someone that you know is going to do his job, fight, run enough and do all the basic things.”
Stoppage time
Reilly’s goal was the fifth scored by Atlanta United in stoppage time this season.
The others:
111th minute: Emmanuel Latte Lath against Toronto to tie the match at 1-1 on July 12.
95th minute: Jamal Thiare against Orlando for a 3-2 win May 28.
94th minute: Thiare against Cincinnati for a 4-2 win May 25.
92nd minute: Thiare against Austin for a 1-1 draw May 14.
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3
April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1
April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0
April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0
April 26 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 0
May 3 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1
May 10 Chicago 2, Atlanta United 1
May 14 Atlanta United 1, Austin 1
May 17 Philadelphia 1, Atlanta United 0
May 25 Atlanta United 4, Cincinnati 2
May 28 Atlanta United 3, Orlando 2
May 31 Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 0
June 12 NYCFC 4, Atlanta United 0
June 25 Columbus 3, Atlanta United 1
July 5 Atlanta United 0, D.C. United 0
July 12 Atlanta United 1, Toronto 1
July 16 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 2
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 9 p.m., Apple
Oct. 11 at Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
