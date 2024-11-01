Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Miami in Game 2 of the MLS playoffs

Atlanta United will host Inter Miami at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised on AppleTV, and you can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on X (formerly Twitter) @DougRobersonAJC.
Miami manager: Gerardo Martino
Miami away record: 11-2-4
Miami goals for/against: 81/50
Miami key players
Lionel Messi: 20 goals, 16 assists
Luis Suarez: 21 goals, nine assists
Julian Gressel: one goal, 12 assists
About Atlanta United
Manager: Rob Valentino (interim)
Atlanta United home record: 6-7-4
Atlanta United goals for/against: 49/53
Atlanta United key players
Saba Lobjanidze: 10 goals, seven assists
Daniel Rios: Seven goals, four assists
Jamal Thiare: Six goals
Alexey Miranchuk: Three goals, two assists
Injury reports (as of Thursday)
Atlanta United
Out: Edwin Mosquera (knee), Quentin Westberg (concussion protocol) and Brooks Lennon (shoulder)
Questionable: Stian Gregersen (hamstring)
Miami
Out: Ian Fray (knee)
What was said
“They leave the players in the attack. So that’s why you have a lot of space, and we have to attack. We have to create the chances. Because we’re going have a lot of opportunity for this, and we have to be good on the ball from the first second.” — Bartosz Slisz
“You’re going to have to score a couple goals against them. That’s the nature of playing against Inter Miami right now. They’re just so, so dangerous and so good going forward. You’re going to have to live with conceding a few opportunities and potentially conceding a few goals. But we need to score a few ourselves and make sure that that we’re more dangerous when we have the ball.” — Dax McCarty
“The internal pressure that we put on ourselves, it should be there every day, whether it’s training or whether it’s a game. I said it a long time ago ... the pressure is a privilege for us, that we’re in a position to have this kind of pressure to play in a big game. We’ve been playing like this for a while. We’re exactly where we wanted to be. We wanted to be in the playoffs. We wanted to be fighting to stay alive. It’s a fantastic team, but we’re really looking forward to the challenge on Saturday and in front of our home fans, like that’s a big boost for everybody.” — Valentino
“You have to enjoy yourself to play a game like this. It’s not every week you play a game against this type of player, this type of team. And, of course, you have to be focused because a lot of attention, a lot of everything, is pretty much going on.” — Alexey Miranchuk
Officiating crew
Referee: Rubiel Vazquez
Assistants: Jose Da Silva and Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho
Fourth Official: Lukasz Szpala
VAR: Chris Penso
AVAR: TJ Zablocki
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Derrick Williams
Centerback Luis Abram
Right fullback Ronald Hernandez
Left fullback Pedro Amador
Midfielder Tyler Wolff
Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk
Midfielder Jay Fortune
Midfielder Bartosz Slisz
Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze
Striker Jamal Thiare
Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule
Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1
March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0
March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0
March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0
April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1
April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1
April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1
May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup
May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2
May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0
May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1
May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup
May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0
May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1
June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2
June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2
June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1
June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1
July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2
July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1
July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0
July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2
July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1
July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup
Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup
Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0
Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0
Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0
Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2
Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2
Sept. 28 Atlanta United 1, Philadelphia 1
Oct. 2 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1
Oct. 5 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 1
Oct. 19 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 1
Oct. 22 Atlanta United 2 (5), Montreal 2 (4) in wildcard round
Oct. 25 Inter Miami 2, Atlanta United 1 in playoffs, Game 1
Nov. 2 Inter Miami at Atlanta United in playoffs, Game 2
Nov. 9 Atlanta United at Inter Miami in playoffs, Game 3 (if necessary)
