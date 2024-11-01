Atlanta United ready for Inter Miami in Game 2 of MLS playoffs

“This is where they wanted to be,” interim manager Rob Valentino said Thursday. “The way we got here was probably not how everybody drew it up, but the resilience in the team to keep fighting, to keep showing up every day, I think that they’re in a great place. We’ve got a tough task on Saturday, but we’re at home, we feel confident that there’s going to be a good crowd there, and it’ll be a joy on Saturday night to just go and play free and enjoy the moment.”

Saturday’s will be the fourth must-win match of its past five. It obviously passed the first three, defeating the Red Bulls, Orlando in the regular-season finale and Montreal in the wild-card round before facing Inter Miami. The past three matches were inexplicably squeezed into seven days by MLS and Apple, its streaming partner.

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Atlanta United was exhausted when it played Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Oct. 25. If not for goalkeeper Brad Guzan, its defeat could have been much worse. But, in another MLS/Apple quirk, Atlanta United could have lost 8-1 and the goal difference wouldn’t matter in this series.

Valentino has seen the difference in training this week.

“I just felt like there was a whole different buzz and energy to them,” Valentino said. “They’ve got sleep, they’ve got proper nutrition, they just got rest. They look like they’ve got a little bit of a chip on their shoulder in a way of like, ‘Hey, come on, guys, like, we’ve got to go after this. We’ve got one game, and that’s the only one we’re focused on.’”

Feeling good and playing well aren’t a guarantee.

To play well, Alexey Miranchuk, who played in similar situations at Atalanta in Italy, and Dax McCarty, who has played in a few in 19 seasons in MLS, say they and their teammates need to find the balance between playing relaxed but focused.

They said they need to be patient when they have the ball.

“We will have more energy,” McCarty said. “We will have more life. We will have 70,000 people behind us. I’m sure a couple people will be there for Mr. Messi, but at the end of the day, we are at home, and we want to entertain our fans, and we want to bring it to a third game. And the only way to do that is to be aggressive. You can’t just hope to sit deep against them and pray for a shootout. That’s not the recipe for success against them. So we’ll go after it with everything we got.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple — https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify — https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts — https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are going to listen to the podcast for the first time, please follow it on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts … and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0

Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0

Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2

Sept. 28 Atlanta United 1, Philadelphia 1

Oct. 2 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

Oct. 5 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 1

Oct. 19 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 1

Oct. 22 Atlanta United 2 (5), Montreal 2 (4) in wild card round

Oct. 25 Inter Miami 2, Atlanta United 1 in playoffs, Game 1

Nov. 2 Inter Miami at Atlanta United in playoffs, Game 2

Nov. 9 Atlanta United at Inter Miami in playoffs, Game 3 (if necessary)