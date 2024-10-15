Atlanta United won’t worry about other results on Decision Day

“We kind of put ourselves in the situation, so I think for us, we have to try to do the best we can with what we have in front of us,” Fortune said. “I think it would be foolish not to say that there is a little bit of pressure on the game. I think you have to respect the moment and respect what’s in front of us, but at the same time trying to play with that bit of freedom that it could be for nothing.”

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Fortune and Gregersen said they do not want to know what is happening in the other games, which will kick off at the same time as Atlanta United’s.

“Every match is pressure, of course, but this one will be a little bit special,” Gregersen. “But we need to focus on ourselves because we know that we have to win. And then after, we will see what happened with the others.”

Working. Atlanta United spent the past week working on transition moments, specifically when to attack when it wins the ball, and finishing.

Those were some of the things it did well in defeating the New York Red Bulls on Oct. 5 to keep alive its chances of making the postseason.

“We have a very intense training (on Tuesday),” Gregersen said. “We got a good break for the weekend to load the batteries. Today, we started again and it was very hard and good intensity.”

Injury updates. Winger Xande Silva continued rehabilitating from his foot injury by working out by himself Tuesday. Silva could be seen walking onto the training pitch and then jogging with a member of the medical staff while the rest of the team trained. Silva hasn’t played since sustaining the injury in the first half the match against Nashville on Sept. 14. He has two goals and three assists in 23 appearances.

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba, who has a hip injury, didn’t train with the team Tuesday. Nor could he been seen working out by himself. Muyumba has 29 appearances, including 25 starts, this season.

Centerback Noah Cobb and winger Luke Brennan didn’t train with the team because they are with the U.S. Under-20 national team competing in friendlies against Chile in Santiago. They are expected to return before Friday.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple — https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify — https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts — https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are going to listen to the podcast for the first time, please follow it on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts … and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0

Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0

Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2

Sept. 28 Atlanta United 1, Philadelphia 1

Oct. 2 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

Oct. 5 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 1

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.