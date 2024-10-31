Atlanta United may be missing two starters against Miami; what will they do?

“They are two players that we’ve relied on heavily, “ Valentino said.

Valentino didn’t reveal what formation he may use and how the tactics will be affected by the injuries.

Atlanta United primarily has played out of a back four this season. It started last week’s match using a 4-3-3 formation that changed to a 5-4-1 after Lennon’s injury in the first half. The formation seemed to temporarily unsettle Miami, contributing to Atlanta United’s only goal, scored by Saba Lobjanidze.

The back five is the same formation Atlanta United used against Inter Miami in the their first meeting during the regular season. Focusing on counterattacking after forcing turnovers, Atlanta United scored three goals in a 3-1 win. Miami used most of its standouts, including Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets.

Atlanta United used a back four in the second meeting a few months later at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United scored two goals against Miami, which started the match without the standout quartet. The match ended 2-2.

“I just try to look at what’s best available for the game, what personnel will work,” Valentino said. “We just look at that part of it. Some of that data comes into play and the stats that can help, for sure, but ultimately, it’s the personnel that we will fit into the places that they’ll play in the game.”

Lennon’s usual replacement is Ronald Hernandez. He wasn’t available in Game 1 because of an illness he suffered the night before the match. Hernandez is fully healthy, Valentino said Thursday. Lennon was replaced by Luis Abram, a centerback.

Gregersen’s backup usually is Abram. With him already in the match, Gergersen was replaced by Noah Cobb, a Homegrown signee who had made 19 appearances this season.

If Gregersen is unavailable Saturday, and Valentino goes with a back five, the only other healthy centerback who could come off the bench in case of an injury or other need would be Efrain Morales, who has four appearances this season.

