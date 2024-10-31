What Brooks Lennon’s injury could mean for Atlanta United

Atlanta United fullback Brooks Lennon is scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday after suffering a dislocated shoulder in last week’s playoff match at Inter Miami. The injury surgery will end his season.
Interim manager Rob Valentino revealed the surgery schedule Thursday. Valentino didn’t have a prognosis for how long Lennon will be out or what the surgery will try to improve.
Atlanta United will host Miami in the second game of the best-of-three series at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United must win to keep its season going. Game 3 would be in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Nov. 9.
Lennon led the team in appearances (33), minutes (2,957) and assists (8) during the regular season.
Lennon suffered the injury during a duel with Diego Gomez in the first half of the match. As the two players fought for position, Lennon’s left arm was pulled back. He then landed on the shoulder.
Lennon’s injury could affect some of Atlanta United’s offseason plans, though the team has not said if it plans to trade Lennon.
With a guaranteed salary of $740,000, known production (34 assists in five seasons with the club) and a year plus another option year remaining on his contract, Lennon was one of the few tradable assets on Atlanta United’s roster as an important offseason looms that will include hiring a technical direction and manager and two possible Designated Player signings.
Ronald Hernandez, who typically played fullback when Lennon was unavailable, will be entering the final option year on his contract for the 2025 season. The only other right fullback on the roster is Homegrown signee Matthew Edwards.
Atlanta United could go into preseason camp in January without a veteran right fullback. The 2025 MLS season is scheduled to start in late February.
