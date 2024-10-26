Atlanta United loses two starters to injuries in MLS playoffs

A few minutes after Lennon’s injury, centerback Stian Gregersen suffered a right hamstring injury while dueling with Luis Suarez.

Atlanta United was playing its third road match in seven days. The trip started at Orlando on Oct. 19, continued at Montreal on Tuesday and ended at Miami. Game 2 is Nov. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United interim manager Rob Valentino said Lennon’s injury wasn’t the result of the compressed schedule. He didn’t say if he thought Gregersen’s might have been. Gregersen was replaced by Noah Cobb.

Valentino said he didn’t want to use the odd playoff format selected by MLS, which has one-game wild card, followed by a three-game first-round series, followed by three one-game matches in subsequent rounds, and the fatigue his team felt as a reason for Atlanta United’s loss. But he did say the format could be better.

“It just sounds like an excuse on this end, like we went toe to toe with them, we did the best we could, we made the best decisions with the information we had,” he said. “But on these amount of flights, this amount of travel, I don’t think it’s the best way to do it, but I don’t make those decisions. My job to prepare the team and show up and play the game. So we did our best with the information we had, all the resources we had, and we showed up as best we could.”

Atlanta United captain Brad Guzan, when asked if he thinks the format is fair, said his opinion doesn’t matter.

“We turn up wherever the game is, and that’s all we can do “ he said. “,So fair enough, it is what it is. I’m really proud of the group to go out there tonight and put the shift in that we put in. We’ve got to rest, recover and be ready to give everything, because it’s going to be another moment with our backs against the wall next Saturday.”

