Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host their sixth and final match in the Club World Cup when Paris Saint-Germain plays Bayern Munich in a quarterfinals match Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon. Tickets are still available. Here’s a look at the two teams:
Paris Saint-Germain
Founded: 1970
Country: France
League (finish last season): Ligue 1 (first, 84 points)
How qualified: UEFA ranking pathway
Club World Cup best finish: First appearance
Owner: Qatar Sports Investments
Manager: Luis Enrique
Nickname(s): Les Parisiens (The Parisians); Les Rouge et Bleu (The Red and Blues)
Colors: Red and blue
Important trophies: UEFA Champions League (2024-25), 11 Ligue 1 titles, 14 Coupe de France trophies
Previous Club World Cup matches: 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid on June 15, 1-0 loss to Botafogo on June 19 and 2-0 win over Seattle on June 23, 4-0 win over Inter Miami on June 29.
Key players in the tournament
Désiré Doué
Age: 20
Nationality: France
Position: Forward
No.: 14
Club World Cup stats: 0.69 expected goals, 9 shots, 5 on target, 0.62 expected assists, 5 chances created, 14 successful dribbles, 27 touches in opposition box
Kvicha Kvaratskhelia
Age: 24
Nationality: Georgia
Position: Forward
No.: 7
Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 0.60 expected goals, 13 shots, 6 on goal, 2 assists, 0.82 expected assists, 90.8% passing accuracy, 8 successful dribbles.
Vitinha
Age: 26
Nationality: Portugal
Position: Midfielder
No.: 17
Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 0.54 expected goals, 7 shots, 1 on target, 1.42 expected assists, 95.3% passing accuracy, 79.7% long ball accuracy.
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Age: 26
Nationality: Italy
Position: Goalkeeper
No.: 1
Club World Cup stats: 87.5% save accuracy, 3 clean sheets, 1 goal conceded, 7 saves, 96.5% pass accuracy.
Achraf Hakimi
Age: 26
Nationality: Morocco
Position: Fullback
No.: 2
Club World Cup stats: 2 goals, 1.70 expected goals, 9 shots, 5 on target, 0.54 expected assists, 5 chances created, 90% passing accuracy, 3 successful dribbles, 13 duels won, 50% duels won.
Joao Neves
Age: 20
Nationality: Portugal
Position: Midfielder
No.: 87
Club World Cup stats: 2 goals, 1.40 expected goals, 4 shots, 2 on target, 96% passing accuracy, 1 chance created.
Others of note
Ousmane Dembélé
Age: 28
Nationality: France
Position: Forward
No.: 10
Fabian Ruiz
Age: 29
Nationality: Spain
Position: Midfielder
No.: 8
Marquinhos
Age: 31
Nationality: Brazil
Position: Centerback
No.: 5
Team stats
Goals per match: 2.5
Opponent goals per match: 0.3
Average possession: 72.0%
Clean sheets: 3
Expected goals: 8.0
Expected goals conceded: 2.2
Shots on target per match: 7.3
Bayern Munich
Founded: 1900
Country: Germany
League (finish last season): Bundesliga (first, 82 points)
How qualified: UEFA ranking pathway
Club World Cup best finish: First appearance
Owner: Bayern Munich AG
Manager: Vincent Kompany
Nickname(s): Die Bayern (The Bavarians), Die Roten (The Reds)
Colors: Red and white
Important trophies: 6 UEFA Champions League, 34 Bundesliga titles.
Previous Club World Cup match: 10-0 win over Auckland City on June 15, 2-1 win over Boca Juniors on June 20, 1-0 loss to Benfica on June 24 and 4-2 win over Flamengo on June 29.
Key players in the tournament
Harry Kane
Age: 31
Nationality: England
Position: Striker
No.: 9
Club World Cup stats: 3 goals, 0.95 expected goals, 7 shots, 4 shots on target, 1 assist, 0.4 expected assists, 4 chances created.
Manuel Neuer
Age: 39
Nationality: Germany
Position: Goalkeeper
No.: 1
Club World Cup stats: 7 saves, 63.6% save success, 4 goals conceded, 1 clean sheet, 1 penalty conceded from 1 faced, 88.7% passing accuracy.
Joshua Kimmich
Age: 30
Nationality: Germany
Position: Fullback/midfielder
No.: 6
Club World Cup stats: 1 assist, 1.43 expected assists, 90.8% passing accuracy, 3 successful dribbles, 66.7% tackles won, 60% duels won, 50% aerial duels won.
Michael Olise
Age: 23
Nationality: France
Position: Winger
No.: 17
Club World Cup stats: 3 goals, 0.83 expected goals, 8 shots, 5 shots on target, 2 assists, 1.25 expected assists, 88.5% passing accuracy, 14 successful dribbles, 56% dribble success, 25 touches in opponent’s 18-yard box.
Jamal Musiala
Age: 22
Nationality: Attacking midfielder
Position: Germany
No.: 42
Club World Cup stats: 3 goals, 72 minutes played
Kingsley Coman
Age: 29
Nationality: France
Position: Winger
No.: 11
Club World Cup stats: 2 goals, 1.36 expected goals, 7 shots, 4 shots on target, 2 assists, 0.66 expected assists, 87.1% passing accuracy, 6 successful dribbles, 75% dribble success, 19 touches in opponent’s 18-yard box.
Others of note
Thomas Muller
Age: 35
Nationality: Germany
Position: Striker
No.: 25
Leon Goretzka
Age: 30
Nationality: Germany
Position: Midfielder
No.: 8
Jonathan Tah
Age: 29
Nationality: Germany
Position: Centerback
No.: 4
Team stats
Goals per match:
Opponent goals per match:
Average possession:
Clean sheets:
Expected goals:
Expected goals conceded:
Shots on target per match:
(Stats provided by Fotmob and ESPN)
About the Author
Keep Reading
Struggles of Atlanta United and Miguel Almirón are real
Almirón hasn’t assisted on a goal since the season’s first match. He was credited with two secondary assists in later matches.
Ronny Deila: New Atlanta United signing will bring leadership
Atlanta United coach Ronny Deila says new centerback Enea Mihaj brings leadership, hunger and "very good" defense.
Featured
Credit: TNS
Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers
UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”
Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.
A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?
I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?
A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?