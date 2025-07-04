League (finish last season): Ligue 1 (first, 84 points)

How qualified: UEFA ranking pathway

Club World Cup best finish: First appearance

Owner: Qatar Sports Investments

Manager: Luis Enrique

Nickname(s): Les Parisiens (The Parisians); Les Rouge et Bleu (The Red and Blues)

Colors: Red and blue

Important trophies: UEFA Champions League (2024-25), 11 Ligue 1 titles, 14 Coupe de France trophies

Previous Club World Cup matches: 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid on June 15, 1-0 loss to Botafogo on June 19 and 2-0 win over Seattle on June 23, 4-0 win over Inter Miami on June 29.

Key players in the tournament

Désiré Doué

Age: 20

Nationality: France

Position: Forward

No.: 14

Club World Cup stats: 0.69 expected goals, 9 shots, 5 on target, 0.62 expected assists, 5 chances created, 14 successful dribbles, 27 touches in opposition box

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

Age: 24

Nationality: Georgia

Position: Forward

No.: 7

Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 0.60 expected goals, 13 shots, 6 on goal, 2 assists, 0.82 expected assists, 90.8% passing accuracy, 8 successful dribbles.

Vitinha

Age: 26

Nationality: Portugal

Position: Midfielder

No.: 17

Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 0.54 expected goals, 7 shots, 1 on target, 1.42 expected assists, 95.3% passing accuracy, 79.7% long ball accuracy.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Age: 26

Nationality: Italy

Position: Goalkeeper

No.: 1

Club World Cup stats: 87.5% save accuracy, 3 clean sheets, 1 goal conceded, 7 saves, 96.5% pass accuracy.

Achraf Hakimi

Age: 26

Nationality: Morocco

Position: Fullback

No.: 2

Club World Cup stats: 2 goals, 1.70 expected goals, 9 shots, 5 on target, 0.54 expected assists, 5 chances created, 90% passing accuracy, 3 successful dribbles, 13 duels won, 50% duels won.

Joao Neves

Age: 20

Nationality: Portugal

Position: Midfielder

No.: 87

Club World Cup stats: 2 goals, 1.40 expected goals, 4 shots, 2 on target, 96% passing accuracy, 1 chance created.

Others of note

Ousmane Dembélé

Age: 28

Nationality: France

Position: Forward

No.: 10

Fabian Ruiz

Age: 29

Nationality: Spain

Position: Midfielder

No.: 8

Marquinhos

Age: 31

Nationality: Brazil

Position: Centerback

No.: 5

Team stats

Goals per match: 2.5

Opponent goals per match: 0.3

Average possession: 72.0%

Clean sheets: 3

Expected goals: 8.0

Expected goals conceded: 2.2

Shots on target per match: 7.3

Bayern Munich

Founded: 1900

Country: Germany

League (finish last season): Bundesliga (first, 82 points)

How qualified: UEFA ranking pathway

Club World Cup best finish: First appearance

Owner: Bayern Munich AG

Manager: Vincent Kompany

Nickname(s): Die Bayern (The Bavarians), Die Roten (The Reds)

Colors: Red and white

Important trophies: 6 UEFA Champions League, 34 Bundesliga titles.

Previous Club World Cup match: 10-0 win over Auckland City on June 15, 2-1 win over Boca Juniors on June 20, 1-0 loss to Benfica on June 24 and 4-2 win over Flamengo on June 29.

Key players in the tournament

Harry Kane

Age: 31

Nationality: England

Position: Striker

No.: 9

Club World Cup stats: 3 goals, 0.95 expected goals, 7 shots, 4 shots on target, 1 assist, 0.4 expected assists, 4 chances created.

Manuel Neuer

Age: 39

Nationality: Germany

Position: Goalkeeper

No.: 1

Club World Cup stats: 7 saves, 63.6% save success, 4 goals conceded, 1 clean sheet, 1 penalty conceded from 1 faced, 88.7% passing accuracy.

Joshua Kimmich

Age: 30

Nationality: Germany

Position: Fullback/midfielder

No.: 6

Club World Cup stats: 1 assist, 1.43 expected assists, 90.8% passing accuracy, 3 successful dribbles, 66.7% tackles won, 60% duels won, 50% aerial duels won.

Michael Olise

Age: 23

Nationality: France

Position: Winger

No.: 17

Club World Cup stats: 3 goals, 0.83 expected goals, 8 shots, 5 shots on target, 2 assists, 1.25 expected assists, 88.5% passing accuracy, 14 successful dribbles, 56% dribble success, 25 touches in opponent’s 18-yard box.

Jamal Musiala

Age: 22

Nationality: Attacking midfielder

Position: Germany

No.: 42

Club World Cup stats: 3 goals, 72 minutes played

Kingsley Coman

Age: 29

Nationality: France

Position: Winger

No.: 11

Club World Cup stats: 2 goals, 1.36 expected goals, 7 shots, 4 shots on target, 2 assists, 0.66 expected assists, 87.1% passing accuracy, 6 successful dribbles, 75% dribble success, 19 touches in opponent’s 18-yard box.

Others of note

Thomas Muller

Age: 35

Nationality: Germany

Position: Striker

No.: 25

Leon Goretzka

Age: 30

Nationality: Germany

Position: Midfielder

No.: 8

Jonathan Tah

Age: 29

Nationality: Germany

Position: Centerback

No.: 4

Team stats

Goals per match:

Opponent goals per match:

Average possession:

Clean sheets:

Expected goals:

Expected goals conceded:

Shots on target per match:

(Stats provided by Fotmob and ESPN)