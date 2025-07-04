Atlanta United
Atlanta United

A look at Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich match in Club World Cup, Atlanta

Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender (1) was unable to prevent the goal as Paris Saint-Germain midfielder João Neves (87), not pictured, scored his team’s first goal during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender (1) was unable to prevent the goal as Paris Saint-Germain midfielder João Neves (87), not pictured, scored his team’s first goal during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Inter Miami in Atlanta, June 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
0 minutes ago

Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host their sixth and final match in the Club World Cup when Paris Saint-Germain plays Bayern Munich in a quarterfinals match Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon. Tickets are still available. Here’s a look at the two teams:

Paris Saint-Germain

Founded: 1970

Country: France

League (finish last season): Ligue 1 (first, 84 points)

How qualified: UEFA ranking pathway

Club World Cup best finish: First appearance

Owner: Qatar Sports Investments

Manager: Luis Enrique

Nickname(s): Les Parisiens (The Parisians); Les Rouge et Bleu (The Red and Blues)

Colors: Red and blue

Important trophies: UEFA Champions League (2024-25), 11 Ligue 1 titles, 14 Coupe de France trophies

Previous Club World Cup matches: 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid on June 15, 1-0 loss to Botafogo on June 19 and 2-0 win over Seattle on June 23, 4-0 win over Inter Miami on June 29.

Key players in the tournament

Désiré Doué

Age: 20

Nationality: France

Position: Forward

No.: 14

Club World Cup stats: 0.69 expected goals, 9 shots, 5 on target, 0.62 expected assists, 5 chances created, 14 successful dribbles, 27 touches in opposition box

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

Age: 24

Nationality: Georgia

Position: Forward

No.: 7

Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 0.60 expected goals, 13 shots, 6 on goal, 2 assists, 0.82 expected assists, 90.8% passing accuracy, 8 successful dribbles.

Vitinha

Age: 26

Nationality: Portugal

Position: Midfielder

No.: 17

Club World Cup stats: 1 goal, 0.54 expected goals, 7 shots, 1 on target, 1.42 expected assists, 95.3% passing accuracy, 79.7% long ball accuracy.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Age: 26

Nationality: Italy

Position: Goalkeeper

No.: 1

Club World Cup stats: 87.5% save accuracy, 3 clean sheets, 1 goal conceded, 7 saves, 96.5% pass accuracy.

Achraf Hakimi

Age: 26

Nationality: Morocco

Position: Fullback

No.: 2

Club World Cup stats: 2 goals, 1.70 expected goals, 9 shots, 5 on target, 0.54 expected assists, 5 chances created, 90% passing accuracy, 3 successful dribbles, 13 duels won, 50% duels won.

Joao Neves

Age: 20

Nationality: Portugal

Position: Midfielder

No.: 87

Club World Cup stats: 2 goals, 1.40 expected goals, 4 shots, 2 on target, 96% passing accuracy, 1 chance created.

Others of note

Ousmane Dembélé

Age: 28

Nationality: France

Position: Forward

No.: 10

Fabian Ruiz

Age: 29

Nationality: Spain

Position: Midfielder

No.: 8

Marquinhos

Age: 31

Nationality: Brazil

Position: Centerback

No.: 5

Team stats

Goals per match: 2.5

Opponent goals per match: 0.3

Average possession: 72.0%

Clean sheets: 3

Expected goals: 8.0

Expected goals conceded: 2.2

Shots on target per match: 7.3

Bayern Munich

Founded: 1900

Country: Germany

League (finish last season): Bundesliga (first, 82 points)

How qualified: UEFA ranking pathway

Club World Cup best finish: First appearance

Owner: Bayern Munich AG

Manager: Vincent Kompany

Nickname(s): Die Bayern (The Bavarians), Die Roten (The Reds)

Colors: Red and white

Important trophies: 6 UEFA Champions League, 34 Bundesliga titles.

Previous Club World Cup match: 10-0 win over Auckland City on June 15, 2-1 win over Boca Juniors on June 20, 1-0 loss to Benfica on June 24 and 4-2 win over Flamengo on June 29.

Key players in the tournament

Harry Kane

Age: 31

Nationality: England

Position: Striker

No.: 9

Club World Cup stats: 3 goals, 0.95 expected goals, 7 shots, 4 shots on target, 1 assist, 0.4 expected assists, 4 chances created.

Manuel Neuer

Age: 39

Nationality: Germany

Position: Goalkeeper

No.: 1

Club World Cup stats: 7 saves, 63.6% save success, 4 goals conceded, 1 clean sheet, 1 penalty conceded from 1 faced, 88.7% passing accuracy.

Joshua Kimmich

Age: 30

Nationality: Germany

Position: Fullback/midfielder

No.: 6

Club World Cup stats: 1 assist, 1.43 expected assists, 90.8% passing accuracy, 3 successful dribbles, 66.7% tackles won, 60% duels won, 50% aerial duels won.

Michael Olise

Age: 23

Nationality: France

Position: Winger

No.: 17

Club World Cup stats: 3 goals, 0.83 expected goals, 8 shots, 5 shots on target, 2 assists, 1.25 expected assists, 88.5% passing accuracy, 14 successful dribbles, 56% dribble success, 25 touches in opponent’s 18-yard box.

Jamal Musiala

Age: 22

Nationality: Attacking midfielder

Position: Germany

No.: 42

Club World Cup stats: 3 goals, 72 minutes played

Kingsley Coman

Age: 29

Nationality: France

Position: Winger

No.: 11

Club World Cup stats: 2 goals, 1.36 expected goals, 7 shots, 4 shots on target, 2 assists, 0.66 expected assists, 87.1% passing accuracy, 6 successful dribbles, 75% dribble success, 19 touches in opponent’s 18-yard box.

Others of note

Thomas Muller

Age: 35

Nationality: Germany

Position: Striker

No.: 25

Leon Goretzka

Age: 30

Nationality: Germany

Position: Midfielder

No.: 8

Jonathan Tah

Age: 29

Nationality: Germany

Position: Centerback

No.: 4

Team stats

Goals per match:

Opponent goals per match:

Average possession:

Clean sheets:

Expected goals:

Expected goals conceded:

Shots on target per match:

(Stats provided by Fotmob and ESPN)

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila observes the field as the team gets ready to face Orlando City at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 28, 2025, in Atlanta (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Atlanta United has chance to build momentum Saturday in road match

57m ago

Struggles of Atlanta United and Miguel Almirón are real

Almirón hasn’t assisted on a goal since the season’s first match. He was credited with two secondary assists in later matches.

Ronny Deila: New Atlanta United signing will bring leadership

Atlanta United coach Ronny Deila says new centerback Enea Mihaj brings leadership, hunger and "very good" defense.

The Latest

Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila observes the field as the team gets ready to face Orlando City at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 28, 2025, in Atlanta (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Atlanta United has chance to build momentum Saturday in road match

57m ago

Struggles of Atlanta United and Miguel Almirón are real

Ronny Deila: New Atlanta United signing will bring leadership

Featured

UPS driver Dan Partyka delivers an overnight package. As more people buy more goods online, the rapid and unrelenting expansion of e-commerce is causing real challenges for the Sandy-Springs based company. (Bob Andres/AJC 2022)

Credit: TNS

Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers

UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”

Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.

A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?

OPINION

I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?

A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?