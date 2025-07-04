Explore Struggles of Atlanta United and Miguel Almirón are real

If not now, when?

“Big, big opportunities there,” manager Ronny Deila said. “The only way to get better is to work hard on the pitch and … be clear in everything and then they move forward because this is another opportunity. We are in a league that when you get momentum, everything can happen. This game coming up now, it’s a huge game for us.”

Explore Read more about the Five Stripes

Deila has tried many things to try to help the team find its way. They started with a 4-3-3 formation, but won only two of their first 11. As injuries piled and up the defense leaked goals, he switched to a 5-3-2. The team won two of its next eight. It still leaked goals.

The team is down to three healthy centerbacks and two more fullbacks who have played centerbacks.

If going defensive hasn’t worked, might it be time to go back to the back four and try to outscore opponents in a continuation of this fever-graph season?

“Now we can play both,” Deila said. “That is a positive thing.”

Deila said playing on the road, not at home, has been the biggest challenge. The team is 0-7-2 away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“You have always this choice about attacking more and putting more forward, or defending first and then go forward,” Deila said. “So we are talking about it all the time.”

Miguel Almiron said it’s important that the team be compact in its line defensively. It can’t just attack, attack, attack.

Playing defense will be paramount against D.C. United, which despite its poor results still features last season’s Golden Boot winner, Christian Benteke. Three of his 23 goals were scored against Atlanta United. Benteke has six goals in 13 appearances this season.

“We have to get him to run after us more than we run after him,” Deila said. “That’s the No. 1. No. 2 is to stop crosses and be tight in the box and deal with crosses. That’s the main thing against him. He’s not very mobile. He’s just unbelievably good in the air and as a good finisher. So we need to work together as a unit.”