Paris Saint-Germain tops Bayern Munich in Club World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain and Atlanta go together like a crepe and sauce.
The French powerhouse won its second consecutive match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, edging Bayern Munich, 2-0, Saturday on a goal by Desire Doué and another by Ousmane Dembélé late in the second half in the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup.
Not that it needed the money because it is one of the world’s richest clubs, but PSG earned $21 million in advancing the semifinal, where Wednesday it will face the winner of Saturday’s match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.
The announced attendance of 66,937 was the highest of the six matches hosted by Atlanta, which had a total attendance of 258,265.
For all the talk of the tournament being unknown and arguably unwanted because of the busy calendar, the match was ferociously played.
The teams pressed and counter-pressed with a fervor that made the tournament seem like it has a coveted history rather than being the first time it has featured 32 teams.
Two players were forced off with injuries, one serious, because of aggressive tackles. Goalkeepers made world-class saves. Two late red cards were shown to PSG, adding to the drama.
Lastly, a penalty in Bayern’s favor in the match’s final seconds was overturned.
It was world-class soccer and theater-like drama.
PSG’s lineup was composed of Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho, Fabián Ruiz, Vitinha, João Neves, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Doué and Bradley Barcola.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Bayern’s lineup was composed of Manuel Neuer in goal, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic, Joshua Kimmich, Konrad Laimer, Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Harry Kane, Kingsley Coman and Michael Olise.
PSG found Bayern Munich a much tougher Bavarian nut to crack than Miami, which it shelled for four goals in the first half their Round of 16 matchup in Atlanta last week.
The Germans appeared to take a 1-0 lead in the first minute of first-half stoppage time but it was waived off because of an offsides against Upamecano, the hopeful scorer.
Musiala was carted off at halftime with an apparent serious ankle injury after a collision with Donnarumma near the touchline as both were contesting a through ball.
The teams combined for 11 shots, four on goal. Bayern’s best chance was a header from 7 yards by Kane in the 38th minute.
PSG’s was an attack by Kvaratskhelia down the left that was stopped by a diving Neuer in the 32nd minute.
Musiala was replaced by Serge Gnabry to start the second half. It was the second injury-related sub made by Munich. Stanisic was replaced by Sacha Boey in the 34th minute.
Neuer denied Barcola in the 49th minute after a mistake by Bayern Munich resulted in a one-on-one. Barcola dribbled down the left channel, opened his hips and tried to slot a shot into the upper right corner. Neuer dove to his left and swatted away the shot in an example of superb skill.
Bayern began increasing its pressure, rarely losing the ball.
Donnarumma did his part for PSG, stopping a tame shot by Coman, coming in from the right, in the 53rd minute. Donnarumma followed that by dropping low to his right to stop a shot by Olise coming in from the left in the 61st minute.
Donnarumma rushed out to force Olise to shoot over the crossbar from 10 yards in the 66th minute.
Dembélé subbed on for Barcola in the 70th minute, sending a roar of approval from the PSG supporters.
They perhaps had an inkling of what was to come.
PSG broke the deadlock in the 70th minute when Doué’s left-footed shot arrowed into the lower right corner. Neuer appeared to slip as he shifted to his left to try to stop the shot. It wasn’t clear if he would have been able to reach it.
Pacho was given a red card in the 83rd minute after a studs-up challenge, reducing PSG to 10 men and giving Bayern hope of finding the tying goal.
Bayern had a second goal, this time scored by Kane, waved off in the 87th minute because of an offsides.
A second PSG player, Lucas Hernández, was given a red card in the second minute of second-half stoppage time, reducing the team to nine players.
Dembélé slammed a shot off the crossbar in stoppage time, then finished the match a few seconds later with another powerful shot to give PSG a 2-0 lead.
Manager Luis Enrique threw his arms into the air in celebration on the sideline.
Bayern had a late penalty kick claim overturned after a review.
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Credit: TNS
