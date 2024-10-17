Atlanta United hosts Apalachee High soccer teams

Atlanta United’s season hasn’t gone the way anyone imagined. It needs a win Saturday at Orlando, combined with two other results in other matches, to make the playoffs. The manager was fired in June. The vice president and technical director was fired in September. The team sold its two best players and replaced only one.

That has been a lot in terms of sports, but it hasn’t meant anything in terms of living, which was reinforced by Wednesday’s visit.

“There’s nothing we can do to make them feel better, but allowing them to come see the facility, come see training, and be a part of their process of getting back to finding joy in life ... was really incredible to see their faces and to see how much it meant to them to be around it,” Valentino said. “There was so much positivity coming from them. That was really infectious.

“Because we look at the position that we are in, unfortunately, in terms of the standings and where we are as a club right now, and it can be easy to get more doom and gloom, but they put a lot of things in perspective for us as people.”

Atlanta United hosts many groups during its season. Valentino, who has been with the first team since 2018, said he can’t remember any other time that the players spent so much time talking and interacting with visitors. Autographs were signed. Photos were taken. Guzan said they talked about jerseys and boots and things that teenagers are interested in. He said the players didn’t ask the Apalachee kids many questions. “What would they ask?” he said. They just watched as they enjoyed themselves.

“It’s about trying to for an hour, two hours, three hours, let them take their mind off of the experience they had, and just kind of be happy and see the beauty in the game of soccer,” he said.

It was an educational experience for some of the Atlanta United players who are from other countries. Guzan said some don’t follow local news and weren’t aware of exactly what happened at the Winder-area school. As it was explained to them, the looks on their faces and their reactions made it obvious how horrific the situation was.

The visit also reinforced to Guzan something that Valentino has stressed since taking over: be where your feet are. It’s a phrase Valentino uses often to describe being present and enjoying moments. Valentino said it again Thursday when describing what he took from Wednesday’s experience and his message to the kids.

“You could see that the energy was contagious that they were feeding off each other, and they were just grateful,” he said. “They were grateful for to be on the field for a little bit, to just be around, and my message to them was, it’s really insignificant, to be honest, because like what they have gone through, no people should go through that.

“My own son goes to school, and they do these Code Red drills, and it becomes close to home because I watch how that affects him. It’s not something that probably any of us grew up going to school and having to do. This will forever change their lives, and that is something in itself, of how these people will move forward. This is something that I don’t ever take for granted, but it’s an opportunity that you can feed off each other and hopefully help in their process of moving forward.”

