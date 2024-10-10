A look at past Atlanta United players and how they’re doing now

Key stats: 19 goals, 18 assists

Clubs since: River Plate (2020-24), Spartak Moscow (current)

Key stats: 16 goals, 18 assists with River Plate; six goals and four assists with Spartak.

Marcelino Moreno, midfielder

With Atlanta United: 2020-22

Key stats: 14 goals, 12 assists

Clubs since: Coritiba (2023), Lanus (current)

Key stats: Two goals, four assists with Coritiba; 10 goals, 10 assists with Lanus

Santiago Sosa, midfielder

With Atlanta United: 2021-23

Key stats: 70 appearances, two goals, one assist

Clubs since: Racing (on loan)

Key stats: 40 appearances, two goals

Franco Ibarra, midfielder

With Atlanta United: 2021-23

Key stats: 59 appearances, one assist

Clubs since: Rosario Central (on loan)

Key stats: 30 appearances, three assists

Eric Remedi, midfielder

With Atlanta United: 2018-20

Key stats: 78 appearances, three goals, three assists, three trophies

Clubs since: San Jose (2021-22), Banfield (2020-23), San Lorenzo (current)

Key stats: 121 appearances, two assists combined

Fernando Meza, centerback

With Atlanta United: 2020

Key stats: 17 appearances

Clubs since: Defensa y Justicia (2020-21), Necaxa (2021-22), Palestino (2023), Argentinos Juniors (current)

Key stats: 72 appearances combined

Alan Franco, centerback

With Atlanta United: 2021-22

Key stats: 59 appearances, one goal, five assists

Clubs since: Sao Paulo (current)

Key stats: 68 appearances, three goals, six assists

Jurgen Damm, winger

With Atlanta United: 2020-21

Key stats: 27 appearances, one goal, three assists

Clubs since: Club America (2022-23), Atletico de San Luis (current)

Key stats: 36 appearances, two goals, three assists combined

Pity Martinez, midfielder

With Atlanta United: 2019-20

Key stats: 54 appearances, 11 goals, 13 assists

Clubs since: Al Nassr (2019-23), River Plate (current)

Key stats: 58 appearances, 13 goals, 11 assists for Al Nassr; Eight appearances, one goal for River Plate

Derrick Etienne, winger

With Atlanta United: 2023-24

Key stats: 27 appearances, one assist

Clubs since: Toronto (current)

Key stats: 30 appearances, five goals, two assists

Erick Torres, striker

With Atlanta United: 2020-21

Key stats: 36 appearances, one goal

Clubs since: Orange County (2022), Las Vegas (2023), Guanacasteca (current)

Key stats: 35 appearances, 10 goals, two assists with Orange County; 16 appearances, three goals at Las Vegas; 19 appearances, 10 goals at Guanacasteca

Machop Chol, winger

With Atlanta United: 2021-23

Key stats: 35 appearances, two goals, one assist

Clubs since: San Antonio (current)

Key stats: 20 appearances, two goals

Jackson Conway, striker

With Atlanta United: 2020-23

Key stats: 13 appearances, two goals

Clubs since: Charleston (current)

Key stats: 26 appearances, four goals

Lagos Kunga, winger

With Atlanta United: 2017

Key stats: One appearance

Clubs since: Memphis (2019), Phoenix (2020), Kristiansund (2021), Omaha (2023)

Key stats: 52 appearances, seven goals, six assists combined

Ronaldo Cisneros, striker

With Atlanta United: 2022 (on loan from Chivas)

Key stats: 30 appearances, seven goals, one assist

Clubs since: Chivas (2022-24), Queretaro (current)

Key stats: 38 appearances, five goals, one assist for Chivas; six appearances for Queretaro

JuanJo Purata, centerback

With Atlanta United: 2022-23 (on loan from Tigres)

Key stats: 49 appearances, seven goals

Clubs since: Tigres (current)

Key stats: 16 appearances

Andrew Carleton, midfielder

With Atlanta United: 2017-19

Key stats: 17 appearances, one goal, one assist

Clubs since: Indy Eleven (2020), Deportivo y Recreativa (2021), San Diego (2022), Las Vegas (2023)

Key stats: 71 appearances, four goals, six assists combined

Rocco Rios Novo, goalkeeper

With Atlanta United: 2021-22

Key stats: 18 appearances

Clubs since: Phoenix (current)

Key stats: 67 appearances

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0

Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0

Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2

Sept. 28 Atlanta United 1, Philadelphia 1

Oct. 2 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

Oct. 5 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 1

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.