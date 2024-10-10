A look at past Atlanta United players and how they’re doing now

With MLS announcing when teams must exercise contract options, it’s a good time to review how some players that Atlanta United no longer wanted are doing at their new clubs (stats from FotMob):
Ezequiel Barco, midfielder
With Atlanta United: 2018-21
Key stats: 19 goals, 18 assists
Clubs since: River Plate (2020-24), Spartak Moscow (current)
Key stats: 16 goals, 18 assists with River Plate; six goals and four assists with Spartak.
Marcelino Moreno, midfielder
With Atlanta United: 2020-22
Key stats: 14 goals, 12 assists
Clubs since: Coritiba (2023), Lanus (current)
Key stats: Two goals, four assists with Coritiba; 10 goals, 10 assists with Lanus
Santiago Sosa, midfielder
With Atlanta United: 2021-23
Key stats: 70 appearances, two goals, one assist
Clubs since: Racing (on loan)
Key stats: 40 appearances, two goals
Franco Ibarra, midfielder
With Atlanta United: 2021-23
Key stats: 59 appearances, one assist
Clubs since: Rosario Central (on loan)
Key stats: 30 appearances, three assists
Eric Remedi, midfielder
With Atlanta United: 2018-20
Key stats: 78 appearances, three goals, three assists, three trophies
Clubs since: San Jose (2021-22), Banfield (2020-23), San Lorenzo (current)
Key stats: 121 appearances, two assists combined
Fernando Meza, centerback
With Atlanta United: 2020
Key stats: 17 appearances
Clubs since: Defensa y Justicia (2020-21), Necaxa (2021-22), Palestino (2023), Argentinos Juniors (current)
Key stats: 72 appearances combined
Alan Franco, centerback
With Atlanta United: 2021-22
Key stats: 59 appearances, one goal, five assists
Clubs since: Sao Paulo (current)
Key stats: 68 appearances, three goals, six assists
Jurgen Damm, winger
With Atlanta United: 2020-21
Key stats: 27 appearances, one goal, three assists
Clubs since: Club America (2022-23), Atletico de San Luis (current)
Key stats: 36 appearances, two goals, three assists combined
Pity Martinez, midfielder
With Atlanta United: 2019-20
Key stats: 54 appearances, 11 goals, 13 assists
Clubs since: Al Nassr (2019-23), River Plate (current)
Key stats: 58 appearances, 13 goals, 11 assists for Al Nassr; Eight appearances, one goal for River Plate
Derrick Etienne, winger
With Atlanta United: 2023-24
Key stats: 27 appearances, one assist
Clubs since: Toronto (current)
Key stats: 30 appearances, five goals, two assists
Erick Torres, striker
With Atlanta United: 2020-21
Key stats: 36 appearances, one goal
Clubs since: Orange County (2022), Las Vegas (2023), Guanacasteca (current)
Key stats: 35 appearances, 10 goals, two assists with Orange County; 16 appearances, three goals at Las Vegas; 19 appearances, 10 goals at Guanacasteca
Machop Chol, winger
With Atlanta United: 2021-23
Key stats: 35 appearances, two goals, one assist
Clubs since: San Antonio (current)
Key stats: 20 appearances, two goals
Jackson Conway, striker
With Atlanta United: 2020-23
Key stats: 13 appearances, two goals
Clubs since: Charleston (current)
Key stats: 26 appearances, four goals
Lagos Kunga, winger
With Atlanta United: 2017
Key stats: One appearance
Clubs since: Memphis (2019), Phoenix (2020), Kristiansund (2021), Omaha (2023)
Key stats: 52 appearances, seven goals, six assists combined
Ronaldo Cisneros, striker
With Atlanta United: 2022 (on loan from Chivas)
Key stats: 30 appearances, seven goals, one assist
Clubs since: Chivas (2022-24), Queretaro (current)
Key stats: 38 appearances, five goals, one assist for Chivas; six appearances for Queretaro
JuanJo Purata, centerback
With Atlanta United: 2022-23 (on loan from Tigres)
Key stats: 49 appearances, seven goals
Clubs since: Tigres (current)
Key stats: 16 appearances
Andrew Carleton, midfielder
With Atlanta United: 2017-19
Key stats: 17 appearances, one goal, one assist
Clubs since: Indy Eleven (2020), Deportivo y Recreativa (2021), San Diego (2022), Las Vegas (2023)
Key stats: 71 appearances, four goals, six assists combined
Rocco Rios Novo, goalkeeper
With Atlanta United: 2021-22
Key stats: 18 appearances
Clubs since: Phoenix (current)
Key stats: 67 appearances
