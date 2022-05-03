Jeff Daniels to star in Netflix’s ‘A Man in Full’ based on Tom Wolfe’s novel

The series’ executive producers are David E. Kelley (“Ally McBeal,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” “Big Little Lies”) and actress and producer Regina King (”If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Watchmen,” “One Night in Miami”).

Daniels will play Charlie Croker, a polarizing and robust Atlanta real estate mogul who faces sudden bankruptcy. Crude, rude and irrepressible, Charlie defends his empire against all takers at any cost. Over more than 700 sprawling pages, the book tackles race and class conflicts in a rising Atlanta.