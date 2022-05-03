ajc logo
X

Jeff Daniels to star in Netflix’s ‘A Man in Full’ based on Tom Wolfe’s novel

Jeff Daniels backstage during the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2018. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Credit: TNS

caption arrowCaption
Jeff Daniels backstage during the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2018. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago
The book focuses on Atlanta in the 1990s

Jeff Daniels will play the lead role in the six-episode Netflix limited series “A Man in Full,” which is based on Tom Wolfe’s searing novel of the same name about life in Atlanta in the mid-1990s.

The series’ executive producers are David E. Kelley (“Ally McBeal,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” “Big Little Lies”) and actress and producer Regina King (”If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Watchmen,” “One Night in Miami”).

Daniels will play Charlie Croker, a polarizing and robust Atlanta real estate mogul who faces sudden bankruptcy. Crude, rude and irrepressible, Charlie defends his empire against all takers at any cost. Over more than 700 sprawling pages, the book tackles race and class conflicts in a rising Atlanta.

“A Man in Full” took Wolfe, who researched heavily, 11 years to write. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covered the book extensively leading up to its release in 1998, including a tongue-in-cheek daily “Wolfe Watch” feature for a time. Sample headline: “Status-tician Tom Wolfe tosses Atlanta into the pop culture mill.” The man wore his signature white suit during a November 1998 day of whirlwind promotional appearances in Atlanta covered by five AJC reporters.

The book was a finalist for the National Book Award, spent 10 weeks at the top of The New York Times bestseller list and received mostly solid reviews. Wolfe died in 2018.

In recent years, Daniels has starred in Netflix’s “Godless,” HBO’s “The Newsroom,” and Showtime’s “The Comey Rule” and “American Rust.”

There has been no confirmation when the series will begin production, but this key casting may be a clue it will start relatively soon. It will likely shoot in metro Atlanta, where Netflix just recently wrapped “Ozark.”

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Stacey Abrams, Kandi Burruss expected for CultureCon Atlanta on May 7
21h ago
‘American Idol’ top 10 performance recap on Disney night
22h ago
TV best bets with Colin Firth, Three Mile Island, Sheryl Crow, Benedict Cumberbatch...
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top