Netflix hit ‘Sweet Magnolias,’ shot in Georgia, gets a second season

Netflix hit “Sweet Magnolias,” a charming drama featuring three women who are lifelong friends in a small town and shot in metro Atlanta, is getting a second season.
The series, which debuted in May, remained in the top 10 of the streaming service’s most popular programs for weeks, a surprise hit out of the gate.
“I figure we’d be a slow build, word-of-mouth kind of show,” said executive producer Sheryl Anderson, who was also the showrunner, to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in June. “But we resonated with people right off the bat. It’s been a major blessing. Somebody called us comfort food.”
The city of Covington is used extensively for the fictional South Carolina town of Serenity while the sound stages are in Decatur. Several of the secondary characters were local actors.
During the 10-episode first season, recent divorcée Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), restaurateur Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and attorney Helen (Heather Headley) juggle relationships, family and careers in what some would consider a play for the Hallmark Channel audience. Of course, there’s a cliffhanger at the end of the 10th episode.