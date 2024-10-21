Info to know: Atlanta United at Montreal in wildcard round of MLS playoffs

Atlanta United (10-14-10) will play at Montreal (11-13-10) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stade Saputo. The game will be televised on AppleTV, and you can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on X (formerly Twitter) @DougRobersonAJC.
Montreal manager: Laurent Courtois
Montreal home record: 8-4-5
Montreal goals for/against: 48/64
Montreal expected goals for/against: 43.6/58.6
Montreal key players
Josef Martinez: 11 goals, three assists
Caden Clark: Four goals, four assists
About Atlanta United
Manager: Rob Valentino (interim)
Atlanta United away record: 4-7-6
Atlanta United goals for/against: 46/49
Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 51.4/49.3
Atlanta United key players
Saba Lobjanidze: Nine goals, seven assists
Daniel Rios: Seven goals, four assists
Jamal Thiare: Six goals
Alexey Miranchuk: Three goals
Injury reports (as of Monday)
Atlanta United
Out: Edwin Mosquera (knee) and Quentin Westberg (concussion protocol)
Montreal
Out: TBA
What was said
“In life you get moments like this and you have to enjoy them. I think that I’ve said this before in the past, I rob myself of these moments at times, and you have to be really present where your feet are. And I’ve said that too, but it’s really true. You really enjoy the moment you’ve got and then when it’s gone and you move on, you process what was happening, take the good with it, and think that now it’s about trying to take it and gain momentum with it. Don’t let it go. Because it was a great it was a great moment. It’s been a lot of heartache, I think, throughout the season, and so it was a moment to really enjoy, but realize that job’s not done now, and you have to push forward. We live to fight another day and but we still want more.” -- Valentino
“When you get these opportunities, you’ve got to take them. You look at the Montreal game at home, it’s not like they created a ton of chances, but they took their chances, right? And that was ultimately the difference. And so, you know, we know we need to continue to do that. " -- Brad Guzan
Officiating crew
Referee: Joe Dickerson
Assistants: Cameron Blanchard & Chris Elliott
Fourth official: Guido Gonzales Jr.
VAR: Kevin Stott
AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Derrick Williams
Centerback Stian Gregersen
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Left fullback Pedro Amador
Midfielder Tyler Wolff
Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk
Midfielder Jay Fortune
Midfielder Bartosz Slisz
Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze
Striker Jamal Thiare
