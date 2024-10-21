Info to know: Atlanta United at Montreal in wildcard round of MLS playoffs

Montreal goals for/against: 48/64

Montreal expected goals for/against: 43.6/58.6

Montreal key players

Josef Martinez: 11 goals, three assists

Caden Clark: Four goals, four assists

About Atlanta United

Manager: Rob Valentino (interim)

Atlanta United away record: 4-7-6

Atlanta United goals for/against: 46/49

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 51.4/49.3

Atlanta United key players

Saba Lobjanidze: Nine goals, seven assists

Daniel Rios: Seven goals, four assists

Jamal Thiare: Six goals

Alexey Miranchuk: Three goals

Injury reports (as of Monday)

Atlanta United

Out: Edwin Mosquera (knee) and Quentin Westberg (concussion protocol)

Montreal

Out: TBA

What was said

“In life you get moments like this and you have to enjoy them. I think that I’ve said this before in the past, I rob myself of these moments at times, and you have to be really present where your feet are. And I’ve said that too, but it’s really true. You really enjoy the moment you’ve got and then when it’s gone and you move on, you process what was happening, take the good with it, and think that now it’s about trying to take it and gain momentum with it. Don’t let it go. Because it was a great it was a great moment. It’s been a lot of heartache, I think, throughout the season, and so it was a moment to really enjoy, but realize that job’s not done now, and you have to push forward. We live to fight another day and but we still want more.” -- Valentino

“When you get these opportunities, you’ve got to take them. You look at the Montreal game at home, it’s not like they created a ton of chances, but they took their chances, right? And that was ultimately the difference. And so, you know, we know we need to continue to do that. " -- Brad Guzan

Officiating crew

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Assistants: Cameron Blanchard & Chris Elliott

Fourth official: Guido Gonzales Jr.

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Derrick Williams

Centerback Stian Gregersen

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Pedro Amador

Midfielder Tyler Wolff

Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk

Midfielder Jay Fortune

Midfielder Bartosz Slisz

Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze

Striker Jamal Thiare

